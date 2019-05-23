Global Bowling Centers Market 2019-2023 | Growing Popularity in Emerging Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio

New market research study by Technavio on the global
bowling centers market projects the market to grow at a
CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023. This research report
provides an in-depth bowling centers market outlook in terms of revenue,
top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed
insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different
geographies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005892/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bowling centers market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Market expansion of established players
Various established market participants are focusing on expanding in
terms of increasing the number of bowling lanes and their geographic
presence considering the immense growth potential of the sport. Bowling
centers all over the world have begun to attract more consumers due to
the success of the family entertainment center concept. This has
encouraged vendors to undertake the of opening new centers in the US and
other favorable locations to reach out to a wider target audience.
Therefore, rising expansion ventures from established market players
will contribute significantly to the overall bowling centers market size
during the forthcoming years.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Surging popularity in emerging economies supports bowling centers
market growth
Bowling centers market analysis illustrates there is an increasing
preference for bowling as a sport in advancing economies including India
and South Africa. Bowling enthusiasts across the emerging economies are
patronizing hotel chains with exclusive bowling units. This rising
inclination toward bowling in India and South Africa will emerge as one
of the latest bowling centers market trends to gain prominence.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for leisure products research,
“Players in the hospitality industry are introducing exclusive bowling
units to gain popularity among travelers and sports enthusiasts and
position themselves as a power-packed resort and family destination.
Bowling centers also help in retaining the guests for longer duration
while increasing the overall spend on food and beverages.”
Highly fragmented market structure
With the presence of established and regional players, the bowling
centers market is highly fragmented. Various players from the
hospitality sector are entering the bowling industry, which is further
intensifying the competition in the market. Hotels offering specialty
bowling centers within their premises might limit consumers from
visiting exclusive bowling centers. However, the rising competition will
encourage bowling center vendors to come up with effective strategies to
remain competitive and retain their share of the market.
Top players in the global bowling centers market:
-
Bowl America
-
Bowlero
-
Hollywood Bowl Group
-
Red Rock Resorts
-
Ten Entertainment Group
Some of the key topics covered in the global
bowling centers market include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It
provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with
actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and
design effective strategies to optimize their market position.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive
report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800
technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists
of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500
companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive
coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps
companies to assess their competitive position within changing market
scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005892/en/