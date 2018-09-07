Global Brain Implants Market 2018-2022 | Adoption of Robot-assisted Implantation to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global brain implants market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005171/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global brain implants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing prevalence of neurological disorders. The demand for brain implants has been increasing significantly over the last few years because of the rise in the incidence of neurological disorders. This can be attributed to the lifestyle changes and the increase in the elderly population. Brain implants enable faster recovery compared with medications.

This market research report on the global brain implants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the high adoption of robot-assisted implantation as one of the key emerging trends in the global brain implants market:

Global brain implants market: High adoption of robot-assisted implantation

The use of robotic assistance to perform a brain transplant surgery is becoming a trend. The surgeon uses a console, which is present in the operation theater, to control the robotic arms. The arms of robots are equipped with a special camera and a surgical equipment. The camera provides images that are displayed on the video monitor, which helps surgeons in making decisions.

“Robotic systems offer several advantages, including magnified 3D vision. They allow surgeons to perform safe and less invasive surgical procedures. They also help surgeons perform complex procedures with high precision and provide a multi-applicative platform for neurosurgery. Robotic systems have been used to implant the DBS system in patients with neurological disorders,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global brain implants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global brain implants market by product (SCS system, DBS system, and VNS system) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 60%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about neurological disorders and their treatment, rising number of product launches, and establishment of new entrants in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005171/en/