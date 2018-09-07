Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Brain Implants Market 2018-2022 | Adoption of Robot-assisted Implantation to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:29pm CEST

The global brain implants market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005171/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global brain implants market from 2018-2 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global brain implants market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing prevalence of neurological disorders. The demand for brain implants has been increasing significantly over the last few years because of the rise in the incidence of neurological disorders. This can be attributed to the lifestyle changes and the increase in the elderly population. Brain implants enable faster recovery compared with medications.

This market research report on the global brain implants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the high adoption of robot-assisted implantation as one of the key emerging trends in the global brain implants market:

Global brain implants market: High adoption of robot-assisted implantation

The use of robotic assistance to perform a brain transplant surgery is becoming a trend. The surgeon uses a console, which is present in the operation theater, to control the robotic arms. The arms of robots are equipped with a special camera and a surgical equipment. The camera provides images that are displayed on the video monitor, which helps surgeons in making decisions.

“Robotic systems offer several advantages, including magnified 3D vision. They allow surgeons to perform safe and less invasive surgical procedures. They also help surgeons perform complex procedures with high precision and provide a multi-applicative platform for neurosurgery. Robotic systems have been used to implant the DBS system in patients with neurological disorders,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global brain implants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global brain implants market by product (SCS system, DBS system, and VNS system) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 60%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about neurological disorders and their treatment, rising number of product launches, and establishment of new entrants in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pNEDBANK : Expropriation without compensation could 'trigger classical banking crisis' - Nedbank
AQ
01:38pEXXON MOBIL : Premier hopes U.S. firms will boost China investment - state TV
RE
01:37pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : pays tribute to the martyrs, Ghazis and decorated heroes of Pakistan's Armed Forces on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
01:37pUNITED BANK : JCR-VIS finalizes AA+ rating to Basel 3 compliant additional Tier 1 instrument by United Bank Limited - Press Release issued by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
01:37pPETROCHINA : Oil giants' profits soar on crude price rebound
AQ
01:37pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Market Position on 06-09-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:37pBANK ALFALAH : JS Securities Limited - Morning Briefing
AQ
01:37pTCL : sets up AI research center in Poland
AQ
01:37pCLIMATE CHANGE : China launches new marine satellite
AQ
01:37pMARS ONE VENTURES : How tech will support life on Mars
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Playtech offloads Plus500 stake for $228 mln ahead of Italy buy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.