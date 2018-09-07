Global Brain Implants Market 2018-2022 | Adoption of Robot-assisted Implantation to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global brain implants market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of
more than 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing prevalence
of neurological disorders. The demand for brain implants has been
increasing significantly over the last few years because of the rise in
the incidence of neurological disorders. This can be attributed to the
lifestyle changes and the increase in the elderly population. Brain
implants enable faster recovery compared with medications.
This market research report on the global
brain implants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the high adoption of robot-assisted
implantation as one of the key emerging trends in the global brain
implants market:
Global brain implants market: High adoption of
robot-assisted implantation
The use of robotic assistance to perform a brain transplant surgery is
becoming a trend. The surgeon uses a console, which is present in the
operation theater, to control the robotic arms. The arms of robots are
equipped with a special camera and a surgical equipment. The camera
provides images that are displayed on the video monitor, which helps
surgeons in making decisions.
“Robotic systems offer several advantages, including magnified 3D
vision. They allow surgeons to perform safe and less invasive surgical
procedures. They also help surgeons perform complex procedures with high
precision and provide a multi-applicative platform for neurosurgery.
Robotic systems have been used to implant the DBS system in patients
with neurological disorders,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on orthopedics and medical devices.
Global brain implants market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global brain implants market by
product (SCS system, DBS system, and VNS system) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 60%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas
can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing
awareness about neurological disorders and their treatment, rising
number of product launches, and establishment of new entrants in the
market.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
