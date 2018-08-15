Log in
Global Breakfast Foods & Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

The "Global Breakfast Foods and Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increased awareness about the importance of a healthy breakfast is expected to drive the global breakfast foods and services market, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

With the increase in the working population, mainly the women, processed and packaged breakfast products and services are in great demand. It is observed that more than 58% of the consumers in America consume processed cereals for breakfast.

Owing to their busy lifestyles, consumers now-a-days prefer on-the-go or away-from-home food consumption. Besides, dietitians are stressing on breakfast as the most important meal of the day. The increasing health consciousness among people due to widespread obesity is a major driving factor for breakfast cereals.

There is a need for protein-rich and high-fiber breakfast, ruling out foods containing high amounts of sugar, sodium, and fat. Owing to these needs of the people, manufactures are now focusing on adding nutritional value to their products. Breakfast service providers such as McDonalds and Subway are also switching to healthy and tasty options like 99% fat-free products.

Key Developments

  • June 2016 - Cereal sales had been dropping over the past years, but when cereal giant Kelloggs opened a cereal cafe in New York in 2016, it proved to be more popular than expected. They opened the doors to a bigger, more dynamic Kelloggs NYC Cafe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • Britannia Industries Limited
  • Campbell Soup Company
  • Del Monte Foods
  • General Mills
  • ITC Foods Limited
  • Kelloggs
  • McDonalds
  • Nestle SA
  • PepsiCo
  • Starbucks
  • Unilever

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x22m95/global_breakfast?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
