Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Strategic Collaborations to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics
market is the robust pipeline and new drug approvals. The global market
is witnessing the emergence of several novel therapies with the
therapeutic potential to address advanced stages of breast cancer.
This market research report on the global
breast cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period.
Global breast cancer therapeutics market: Rise
in strategic collaborations
Over the past few years, the global breast cancer therapeutics market
has been witnessing an increase in the number of collaborations and
acquisitions among research groups, manufacturers, and government
bodies. Several leading manufacturers are acquiring therapies from other
vendors through collaborations that are worth billions to develop an
ideal therapeutic approach for the treatment of breast cancer.
“Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women
globally. Some of the risk factors for breast cancer include BRCA1 or
BRCA2 mutations, abnormal breast biopsy, dense breast density, alcohol
consumption among others. These risk factors are attributable to the
rising prevalence of breast cancer, which is the major factor driving
the global breast cancer therapeutics market,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology & life
sciences.
Global breast cancer therapeutics market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global breast cancer
therapeutics market by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and
chemotherapy), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close
to 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region will
continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth
during the forecast period.
