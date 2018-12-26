Log in
Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Strategic Collaborations to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/26/2018 | 03:41pm CET

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global breast cancer therapeutics market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market is the robust pipeline and new drug approvals. The global market is witnessing the emergence of several novel therapies with the therapeutic potential to address advanced stages of breast cancer.

This market research report on the global breast cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

Global breast cancer therapeutics market: Rise in strategic collaborations

Over the past few years, the global breast cancer therapeutics market has been witnessing an increase in the number of collaborations and acquisitions among research groups, manufacturers, and government bodies. Several leading manufacturers are acquiring therapies from other vendors through collaborations that are worth billions to develop an ideal therapeutic approach for the treatment of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women globally. Some of the risk factors for breast cancer include BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, abnormal breast biopsy, dense breast density, alcohol consumption among others. These risk factors are attributable to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, which is the major factor driving the global breast cancer therapeutics market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology & life sciences.

Global breast cancer therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global breast cancer therapeutics market by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
