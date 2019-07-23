Global Brinell Hardness Tester Market is expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Brinell hardness tester market is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Market trends of the Global Brinell Hardness Tester Market: Increasing Adoption of Automatic Hardness Testers

Brinell hardness test is carried out when the subjected material is too coarse or has too rough exterior. The automatic hardness testing system works with Brinell hardness testing procedure to test the hardness of materials. As per the requirement, different materials can be tested for their hardness by using automatic hardness testers.

Request Sample pages of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2828

The possible errors that occur during manual inspection can be eliminated by using automated hardness testers. For instance, in December 2015, LECO Corporation launched the AMH55 hardness testing system. The AMH55 allows end users to maximize their productivity as well as easily measure impressions on various surface conditions with accurate micro/macro-indentation hardness testing, which is available in fully automatic, semi-automatic, and lite configurations. Furthermore, the AMH55 also introduces LECO’s innovative Cornerstone brand software, for increasing the usability, simplifying the reporting, and streamlining the analysis time, to LECO’s hardness testing platforms. This in turn is expected to positively impact growth of the global Brinell hardness testers market during the forecast period.

Inquire before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/2828

High deployment cost of Global Brinell hardness testers hamper the market growth:

The deployment of Brinell hardness tester requires significant capital investments. The costs involved includes device costs as well as several other costs related to services and machine maintenance. Moreover, the cost of fully automatic Brinell hardness tester used in different sectors such as, automotive, construction, mining, and metalworking is considerably high. For instance, Delhi Metco, one of the manufacturers and suppliers of automatic hardness testing equipment, offers Fully Automatic Micro Hardness Testers to end users for testing the hardness of metallographic structure, hardened layer, surface coating, steel, nonferrous metals as well as hardness of the glass, ceramic materials etc. with a product price ranging from US$ 2,000 to US$ 3,000. All these factors are expected to hamper growth of global Brinell hardness testers market. However, the impact of these factors are expected to remain medium to low over the forecast period.

Buy this report (for Single user License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2828

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Brinell hardness tester market was valued at US$ 70.0 Mn in 2018, up from US$ 67.5 Mn in 2017. By 2027, the market is projected to reach US$ 104.3 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Among product types, Pin Impact Brinell Hardness Testers segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment accounted for US$ 17.90 Mn in 2017 and is projected grow at the CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The pin impact Brinell hardness tester is an instrument, which uses a calibrated shear pin to control the amount of load applied. This instrument provides consistent loading regardless of the operator and is useful for entire Brinell range HB100 – HB700. This tester can be used on heterogeneous materials such as castings and ground test surfaces. C clamp and hammer impact are two types of applications of portable pin impact Brinell hardness testers. C clamp application is capable of testing small to very large specimens. By using this, one can test the hardness of specimen by any direction such as upper, lower, and lateral part of the specimen. Hammer impact tester performs the testing by touching one side of the specimen and its accuracy is higher than any other type of hammer impact tester.

Some of the major players operating in the global Brinell hardness tester market include Instron Corporation, LECO Corporation, Buehler International Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Bowers Group, King Tester Corporation, Shenyang Tianxing Testing lnstruments Co., Ltd., Laryee Technology Co, Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, Flexbar Machine Corporation, Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company, Detroit Testing Machine Co., Hardness Testers AFFRI, Foundrax Engineering Products Ltd., and Indentec Hardness Testing Machines Limited.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/brinell-hardness-tester-market-2828

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005453/en/