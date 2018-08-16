Log in
Global Broadcasting Equipment Market 2018-2022 | Growing Preference for VOD Services to Spur Growth | Technavio

08/16/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

The global broadcasting equipment market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global broadcasting equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the transition from analog to digital broadcasting. The analog broadcasting uses analog signals to transmit the audio-video transition. It does not reproduce original programming and produces lower quality picture than the original which deteriorates over long distances. On the other hand, digital broadcasting has more potential benefits and can fit multiple channels into a signal analog channel. It has a high-quality image, sophisticated functions, and efficient spectrum utilization.

This market research report on the global broadcasting equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for VOD services as one of the key emerging trends in the global broadcasting equipment market:

Global broadcasting equipment market: Growing preference for VOD services

VOD allows users to select and watch the video content of their choice. IPTV technology helps implement VOD services for customers. Television VOD systems decode the content using the set-top-box and allow the viewer to store the content for future use. Most cable operators offer VOD services through the pay-per-view model, making it feasible for the customers to view the content of their choice by paying only for their subscription.

“The internet TV is a popular form of VOD and can be accessed with desktop client applications such as Apple iTunes. VOD will continue to be a major trend for media and entertainment companies, content owners, ODM and OEM technology solution providers, and broadcasters,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global broadcasting equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global broadcasting equipment market by application (radio and TV), by technology (analog and digital), by product (video services, switchers, encoders, and transmitters), and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held a lesser share of the market than the Americas, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
