Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022| Growth in the Oil and Gas Industry to Improve Demand| Technavio

The rising mercury emission control is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
bromine and bromine derivatives market 2018-2022. Bromine
compounds are used to control mercury emissions from coal-fired power
plants as emissions of air pollutants such as mercury and arsenic are
primary environmental concerns. Bromine is used to mitigate mercury
emissions. Bromine compounds in contact with mercury of flue gases from
mercuric bromide. Mercury bromide can be easily captured in flue-gas
scrubbers than the mercuric bromide that is produced at many facilities.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market is the
growth in the oil and gas industry:
Global bromine and bromine derivatives market:
Growth in the oil and gas industry
In countries such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China,
Russia, Norway, and other oil and gas-rich countries, the increase in
oil and gas exploration activities and the extensive use of bromine as
drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the
growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty
chemicals, “The increased acceptance of horizontal drilling and
hydraulic fracturing techniques will fuel the consumption of bromine and
bromine derivatives during the forecast period. In countries such as the
US, oil production through hydraulically fractured wells accounted for
nearly 69% of the total oil and natural gas wells drilled in the country
in 2016. Hydraulically fractured horizontal wells are increasingly used
for developing crude oil and natural gas.”
Global bromine and bromine derivatives market:
Segmentation analysis
The global bromine and bromine derivatives market research report
provides market segmentation by application (flame retardants, drilling
fluids, water treatment, and agriculture) and by region (the Americas,
EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The flame retardants segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 45% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 42% of the
market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to
decrease during 2018-2022.
