Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Albemarle, Gulf Resources, ICL, LANXESS, TETRA Technologies & Tosoh - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 03:14pm CEST

The "Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bromine and bromine derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the rising focus towards mercury emission control. Bromine compounds are used to control mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants as emissions of air pollutants such as mercury and arsenic are primary environmental concerns.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the oil and gas industry. The increase in oil and gas exploration activities in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Norway, and other oil and gas-rich countries and the extensive use of bromine as drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in the prices of crude oil. Bromine and bromine derivatives are primarily used as drilling fluids to extract petroleum products. According to the US EIA, the price of crude oil was $79.61 per barrel in 2010, and it reduced to $54.25 per barrel by 2017.

Key vendors

  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Gulf Resources
  • ICL
  • LANXESS
  • TETRA Technologies
  • Tosoh Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Flame retardants
  • Drilling fluids
  • Water treatment
  • Agriculture
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising mercury emission control
  • Declining offshore drilling
  • Rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xnrmmz/global_bromine?w=4


Advertisement

