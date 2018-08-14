Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Albemarle, Gulf Resources, ICL, LANXESS, TETRA Technologies & Tosoh - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bromine and bromine derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Bromine and Bromine Derivatives Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the rising focus towards mercury emission control. Bromine compounds are used to control mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants as emissions of air pollutants such as mercury and arsenic are primary environmental concerns.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the oil and gas industry. The increase in oil and gas exploration activities in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Norway, and other oil and gas-rich countries and the extensive use of bromine as drilling fluid for extracting petroleum products will contribute to the growth of the global bromine and bromine derivatives market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in the prices of crude oil. Bromine and bromine derivatives are primarily used as drilling fluids to extract petroleum products. According to the US EIA, the price of crude oil was $79.61 per barrel in 2010, and it reduced to $54.25 per barrel by 2017.

Key vendors

Albemarle Corporation

Gulf Resources

ICL

LANXESS

TETRA Technologies

Tosoh Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Flame retardants

Drilling fluids

Water treatment

Agriculture

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising mercury emission control

Declining offshore drilling

Rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs)

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

