Global Bronchitis Drugs Market 2018-2022| Use of Off-Label Drugs for Bronchitis to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global bronchitis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global bronchitis drugs market is
the strong pipeline. With extensive R&D in the field, bronchitis
treatment currently has a strong pipeline with 6 trials in phase I,
phase II, and phase III, of which 3 are in phase III. There are a few
promising molecules in the pipeline for indications such as acute and
chronic bronchitis. Some of the registered pipeline drugs for the
treatment of chronic bronchitis in the US include FDC of aclidinium
bromide and formoterol, FDC of beclometasone, dipropionate, formoterol
fumarate, and glycopyrronium bromide or CHF 5993.
As per Technavio, the use of off-label drugs for bronchitis will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
bronchitis drugs market 2018-2022 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2018-2022.
Global bronchitis drugs market: Use of
off-label drugs for bronchitis
The use of off-label drugs is common for bronchitis, particularly among
young children. Bronchodilative drugs are majorly used off-label for the
treatment of acute bronchitis or upper RTI. The high consumption of
off-label drugs for the treatment of bronchitis based on three patterns
such as age, off-label indication, and age/off-label indication, was
detected more in children. In addition, the young patient pool accounts
for the highest share of off-label prescription without relevant
gender-related differences. Thus, the growing use of off-label drugs for
bronchitis will impact the growth of the market during the forecast
period.
“Several governments and non-government agencies are taking
initiatives to improve public awareness of bronchitis. For instance, CDC
has created some guidelines for bronchitis awareness which give
information on how to prevent and treat bronchitis. Such initiatives
will result in a better diagnosis of bronchitis, and help in the global
market's growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
infectious and rare diseases.
Global bronchitis drugs market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global bronchitis drugs market
by application (acute bronchitis, and chronic bronchitis), and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The EMEA region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and
APAC respectively. The EMEA region will continue to dominate the market
with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
