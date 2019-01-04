Global Bronchitis Drugs Market 2018-2022| Use of Off-Label Drugs for Bronchitis to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global bronchitis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005337/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bronchitis drugs market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global bronchitis drugs market is the strong pipeline. With extensive R&D in the field, bronchitis treatment currently has a strong pipeline with 6 trials in phase I, phase II, and phase III, of which 3 are in phase III. There are a few promising molecules in the pipeline for indications such as acute and chronic bronchitis. Some of the registered pipeline drugs for the treatment of chronic bronchitis in the US include FDC of aclidinium bromide and formoterol, FDC of beclometasone, dipropionate, formoterol fumarate, and glycopyrronium bromide or CHF 5993.

As per Technavio, the use of off-label drugs for bronchitis will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bronchitis drugs market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global bronchitis drugs market: Use of off-label drugs for bronchitis

The use of off-label drugs is common for bronchitis, particularly among young children. Bronchodilative drugs are majorly used off-label for the treatment of acute bronchitis or upper RTI. The high consumption of off-label drugs for the treatment of bronchitis based on three patterns such as age, off-label indication, and age/off-label indication, was detected more in children. In addition, the young patient pool accounts for the highest share of off-label prescription without relevant gender-related differences. Thus, the growing use of off-label drugs for bronchitis will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Several governments and non-government agencies are taking initiatives to improve public awareness of bronchitis. For instance, CDC has created some guidelines for bronchitis awareness which give information on how to prevent and treat bronchitis. Such initiatives will result in a better diagnosis of bronchitis, and help in the global market's growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global bronchitis drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bronchitis drugs market by application (acute bronchitis, and chronic bronchitis), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The EMEA region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005337/en/