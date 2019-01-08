Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Bubble Wrapping Market 2019-2023 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:11am EST

Technavio’s global bubble wrapping market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005545/en/

Technavio’s global bubble wrapping market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of ...

Technavio’s global bubble wrapping market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The innovations in the bubble wrapping market will be one of the major trends in the global bubble wrapping market during 2019-2023. The demand for biodegradable bubble wrapping has been emerging across various end-user industries to guarantee sustainability in their business operations. Several vendors in the global bubble wrapping market have started concentrating on biodegradable bubble wrapping products to grab market opportunities in the sustainable packaging segment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global bubble wrapping market is the growing global e-commerce market:

Global bubble wrapping market: Growing global e-commerce market

In 2017, the global e-commerce market was valued at around USD 2.35 trillion. The major growth contributors to the global e-commerce market are China and the US. During 2017-2022, the share of online sales in global retail sales is anticipated to increase by 5%. The convenience provided by order tracking and free shipments has been encouraging more people to choose online shopping.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “Some of the factors driving the growth of the e-commerce market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration. During 2017-2021, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 24%. The growing e-commerce market is likely to increase the demand for bubble wrapping as the safe delivery of goods is a key concern for e-commerce players.”

Global bubble wrapping market: Segmentation analysis

This global bubble wrapping market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (e-commerce, electronic components, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the e-commerce segment is expected to account for USD 1.07 billion by 2023, thereby becoming the largest segment of the bubble wrapping market.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 36% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aSYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Launches Industry-First Smart Edge SoCs Integrating Neural Network Acceleration, Custom Wake Word, Far-Field Voice
AQ
07:32aSK Innovation wants to increase investment in US battery factory by $5 billion to compete with Tesla Gigafactory
AQ
07:32aREVA MEDICAL : Expands Geographic Footprint to Seven New Countries
AQ
07:32aCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Receives CE Mark for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test Developed in Collaboration with AstraZeneca
AQ
07:32aCHINA RAILWAY : Surveying Begins on Muse-Mandalay Railway
AQ
07:32aGENESIS HEALTHCARE : Schuylkill Center Achieves American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care Designation
AQ
07:32aINOVALON : Dr. Isaac Kohane Joins Inovalon Board of Directors
AQ
07:32aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Aleem Gillani Elected to Freddie Mac Board of Directors
AQ
07:32aMEDIPHARM LABS : Commences Trading in United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol MLCPF
AQ
07:32aRETROPHIN : Provides Corporate Update and 2019 Outlook
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.