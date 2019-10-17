Global Bubble Wrapping Market 2019-2023 | Innovations in the Bubble Wrapping Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global bubble wrapping market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 8% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing e-commerce sector is one of the crucial global bubble wrapping market growth drivers. China and the US have been significantly contributing to the revenue of the overall e-commerce industry. The convenience of order tracking and free shipments has increased the number of online shoppers. The increasing number of shipments has made it crucial for e-commerce players to carry out safe delivery of goods. As a result, the demand for bubble wrapping has increased.

As per Technavio, innovations in the bubble wrapping industry will have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bubble Wrapping Market: Innovations in the bubble wrapping sector

Innovations in the bubble wrapping market has been considered one of the key trends during the forecast period. To guarantee sustainability in business operations, the demand for biodegradable bubble wrapping is increasing from various end-user industries. Many vendors in the global bubble wrapping market have started focusing on sustainable concepts, such as producing biodegradable bubble wrapping products. This will help them in leveraging market opportunities in the sustainable packaging segment, which will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

“Apart from the innovations in the bubble wrapping sector, increasing electronic components trade between India and China and the developing protective packaging industry are other key factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bubble Wrapping Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bubble wrapping market by end-user (e-commerce, electronic components, and other end-users) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. This is due to the presence of major e-commerce and electronic components industries in the region.

