Global Bubble Wrapping Market 2019-2023 | Innovations in the Bubble Wrapping Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The global bubble wrapping market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 8% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005477/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bubble wrapping market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing e-commerce sector is one of the crucial global bubble wrapping market growth drivers. China and the US have been significantly contributing to the revenue of the overall e-commerce industry. The convenience of order tracking and free shipments has increased the number of online shoppers. The increasing number of shipments has made it crucial for e-commerce players to carry out safe delivery of goods. As a result, the demand for bubble wrapping has increased.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30486

As per Technavio, innovations in the bubble wrapping industry will have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bubble Wrapping Market: Innovations in the bubble wrapping sector

Innovations in the bubble wrapping market has been considered one of the key trends during the forecast period. To guarantee sustainability in business operations, the demand for biodegradable bubble wrapping is increasing from various end-user industries. Many vendors in the global bubble wrapping market have started focusing on sustainable concepts, such as producing biodegradable bubble wrapping products. This will help them in leveraging market opportunities in the sustainable packaging segment, which will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

“Apart from the innovations in the bubble wrapping sector, increasing electronic components trade between India and China and the developing protective packaging industry are other key factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Bubble Wrapping Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bubble wrapping market by end-user (e-commerce, electronic components, and other end-users) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. This is due to the presence of major e-commerce and electronic components industries in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
