Global Burkitt Lymphoma Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Heavy Investments in R&D for Oncology Drugs to Spur Growth | Technavio

The global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market 2018-2022 is expected to
post a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rapid progression
of Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics that requires medical attention.
Burkitt lymphoma is recognized as one of the fastest growing tumors in
humans and is highly fatal if left untreated during the early stages.
The need for early treatment of Burkitt lymphoma is encouraging
companies to invest heavily in R&D to develop therapies that are highly
effective.
This market research report on the global
Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the heavy investments in R&D for
oncology drugs as one of the key emerging trends in the global Burkitt
lymphoma therapeutics market:
Global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market:
Heavy investments in R&D for oncology drugs
Large pharmaceutical companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis,
Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche, and Celgene, are constantly
developing medicines for various cancer indications. The urgency of the
treatment has resulted in the companies receiving support from USFDA,
the EMA, and other regulatory bodies.
“The oncology sector has been growing at a very fast pace and has
seen an increase in the number of drugs approved each year. In 2016,
USFDA approved 8 cancer medicines, while it approved a total of 18
medications in 2017. The major players in oncology sector have multiple
drugs in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for various indications
of cancer, and the number of approvals is expected to grow in the coming
years,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
infectious and rare diseases.
Global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global Burkitt lymphoma
therapeutics market by drug class (biological and small molecule) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
44%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Despite the highest
prevalence of disease in Africa, the Americas dominated the global
Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market in 2017 and is expected to retain
its position.
