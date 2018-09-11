Global Burkitt Lymphoma Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Heavy Investments in R&D for Oncology Drugs to Spur Growth | Technavio

The global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005779/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rapid progression of Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics that requires medical attention. Burkitt lymphoma is recognized as one of the fastest growing tumors in humans and is highly fatal if left untreated during the early stages. The need for early treatment of Burkitt lymphoma is encouraging companies to invest heavily in R&D to develop therapies that are highly effective.

This market research report on the global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the heavy investments in R&D for oncology drugs as one of the key emerging trends in the global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market:

Global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market: Heavy investments in R&D for oncology drugs

Large pharmaceutical companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche, and Celgene, are constantly developing medicines for various cancer indications. The urgency of the treatment has resulted in the companies receiving support from USFDA, the EMA, and other regulatory bodies.

“The oncology sector has been growing at a very fast pace and has seen an increase in the number of drugs approved each year. In 2016, USFDA approved 8 cancer medicines, while it approved a total of 18 medications in 2017. The major players in oncology sector have multiple drugs in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for various indications of cancer, and the number of approvals is expected to grow in the coming years,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market by drug class (biological and small molecule) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Despite the highest prevalence of disease in Africa, the Americas dominated the global Burkitt lymphoma therapeutics market in 2017 and is expected to retain its position.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005779/en/