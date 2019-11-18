Log in
Global Business Information Market 2019-2023 | Automation in Gathering Business Information to Boost Growth | Technavio  

11/18/2019 | 08:33am EST

The business information market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005401/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global business information market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global business information market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing need to adapt enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences is one of the major reasons for the business information market growth. The awareness about the changing customer preference, behavior, and demographics is important for companies to stay competitive and ensure continuous flow of revenue. As a result, companies are focusing on fast tracking their product development process. Business information service providers help companies boost their market share and revenue by analyzing the competition in the market. They also suggest appropriate products, services, marketing strategies along with branding and promotional tools to target the customers.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30019

As per Technavio, automation in gathering business information will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Business Information Market: Automation in Gathering Business Information

Information solution providers have realized that a lot of effort and time can be reduced by investing in technology which automates the data capture and analysis process. Hence, business information providers are focusing on differentiating their offerings by designing their workflow to align with the adopted technology. For instance, many service providers are introducing online tools, which are taking a direct feed from social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and others by picking up various discussion threads. The automation of these processes aids in the creation of products backed up by relevant data points. Thus, automation in gathering business information is expected to be a key business information market trend during the forecast period.

“Other factors such as the provision of customer-centric solutions, and the growing adoption of big data will have a significant impact on the growth of the business information market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Business Information Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the business information market by end-user (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and APAC respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to seversl factors such as rapid economic growth, growing consumption of mobile-based business information services, new product development and innovative marketing strategies by vendors in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
