Global Business Intelligence & Analytics Market 2018-2022: Size, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 06:40pm CEST

The "Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business intelligence and analytics market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2018-2022).

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Trend of Big Data
  • Increasing Demand for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
  • Growing Relevance of IoT
  • Increase in Data from Online Shopping
  • Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology
  • Growing Involvement of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Greater Adoption of BI and Analytics Tools by Small & Medium Enterprises
  • Increasing Demand for Real Time Data Analysis
  • Need for Gaining Insights into Customer Behavior

Challenges

  • Irrelevant and Bad Quality Data
  • Shortage of Skilled Workforce

Trends

  • Increasing Spending on Self-Service BI
  • Growing Relevance of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in BI
  • Shift from Traditional BI to Modern BI Platforms

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiling

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsdw3x/global_business?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
