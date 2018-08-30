Global Business Intelligence & Analytics Market 2018-2022: Size, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Business Intelligence and Analytics Market: Size, Trends and Forecast
(2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global business intelligence and analytics market has witnessed
continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even
further during the forecast period (2018-2022).
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
-
Growing Trend of Big Data
-
Increasing Demand for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
-
Growing Relevance of IoT
-
Increase in Data from Online Shopping
-
Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology
-
Growing Involvement of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
-
Greater Adoption of BI and Analytics Tools by Small & Medium
Enterprises
-
Increasing Demand for Real Time Data Analysis
-
Need for Gaining Insights into Customer Behavior
Challenges
-
Irrelevant and Bad Quality Data
-
Shortage of Skilled Workforce
Trends
-
Increasing Spending on Self-Service BI
-
Growing Relevance of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in BI
-
Shift from Traditional BI to Modern BI Platforms
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiling
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsdw3x/global_business?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005663/en/