Global Business Intelligence & Analytics Market 2018-2022: Size, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global business intelligence and analytics market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2018-2022).

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Trend of Big Data

Increasing Demand for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Growing Relevance of IoT

Increase in Data from Online Shopping

Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology

Growing Involvement of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Greater Adoption of BI and Analytics Tools by Small & Medium Enterprises

Increasing Demand for Real Time Data Analysis

Need for Gaining Insights into Customer Behavior

Challenges

Irrelevant and Bad Quality Data

Shortage of Skilled Workforce

Trends

Increasing Spending on Self-Service BI

Growing Relevance of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in BI

Shift from Traditional BI to Modern BI Platforms

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiling

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

