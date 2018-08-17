Global Business Jet Market 2018-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Business Jet Market - 2018-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business Jet Market has been on the comeback trail, after facing headwinds for a number of years, as the U.S. economy maintains its growth momentum & gains further traction while most other, key economies across the world are on the upswing as well. Portfolio refresh through new introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion have been the key focus areas for industry OEMs in an ameliorating demand environment amid a complex and highly uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

Report Structure:

Part 1: Analysis of Market Structure, Size & Competitive Landscape

Market Structure & Key Segments

Current market size

Demand drivers

Competitive landscape for business jets

Part 2: Provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including,

Product Portfolio Analysis

Financial Analysis

Insights into Strategies & Plans for Key Industry OEMs

SWOT framework analysis

Top 5 OEMs Analyzed Comprehensively in the Report (Not just Profiles)

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Textron Aviation

Embraer SA

Part 3: Trends, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook

Likely market evolution over medium term

Analysis of key market & technological trends

Issues & challenges

Latest Market developments

Potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain

Projections for demand outlook for business jets over the next decade

Mapping out as to how are the OEMs likely to be placed in the emerging market & demand scenario over the next decade

Report Excerpts

Global Business Jets market continues to tread steadily on the recovery path amid a complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment

Bombardier's Growth Strategy entailing renewed focus and strategic push for the ultra long range business jet segment spearheaded by the new, flagship Global 7500 & 8000 programs

Gulfstream's continued strengthening & expansion of services capabilities & portfolio and analysis of plans to develop game changer, supersonic business jet

Dassault's plans to develop its next generation Falcon aircraft and expansion of special mission Falcons

