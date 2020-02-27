Log in
Global Business Management Certificate Opens Enrollment

02/27/2020 | 11:00am EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Central-North Florida District Export Council recently opened enrollment in its new Global Business Management Certificate program for companies looking to grow their presence in the global marketplace and for individuals wanting to prepare for the NASBITE (National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators) Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) designation, often a requested qualification in the U.S.

Central-North Florida District Export Council

The District Export Council's (DEC) Global Business Management Certificate curriculum follows and contains the domains and topics of the NASBITE's CBGP designation including global business and exporting; global marketing; global supply chain management; and global trade finance. There are two tracks available to participants: intermediate and advanced. Both tracks can be completed in a year.

The format of the certificate program is on-line webinars and a capstone in-person day of training. All successful participants receive a completion certificate from the University of Central Florida and the Central-North Florida District Export Council.

Dr. Oz Erdem, chair of both the Central-North Florida District Export Council and the National Association of District Export Councils led the development of the Certificate's curriculum to fill the need for a program of instruction to immerse companies and individuals in the key facets of exporting. "We designed the curriculum to highlight real-world examples, case studies, practical knowledge, and the wealth of resources. The curriculum directly supports preparation for the CGBP designation."

Many of the DEC's Global Business Management Certificate program instructors are U.S. Department of Commerce appointees to the Central-North Florida District Export Council.

The deadline for enrollment in the Intermediate track is April 17, 2020. Class dates and times, enrollment information, and payment details are at https://floridaexports.org/global-business-management-certificate

About Central-North Florida District Export Council:

The Central-North Florida District Export Council (DEC) is one of the 61 District Export Councils established by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the U.S. Its 35 members are business professionals and experts in exporting, providing leadership and international trade mentoring in North, West and Central Florida. The DEC's mission is to complement the U.S. Commercial Service's export promotion efforts. The DEC represents the interests of the U.S. exporting community by providing business counseling on the export process, trade education through seminars, and community outreach to encourage firms in the North, West and North Florida areas to export. Learn more: https://floridaexports.org/

News Source: Central-North Florida District Export Council

Related link: https://floridaexports.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/global-business-management-certificate-opens-enrollment/
