Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Outlook to 2023: A $16.47 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

The "Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market - Segmented by Process, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), End-User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market is valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16.47 billion by 2023 and is expected to witness a growth of 22.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

BPaaS provides executable business processes to clients over the internet, because of which it is increasingly being adopted by companies across the globe.

On the other hand, adequate integration of IT services in companies might act as a challenge to the growth of the market. However, this scenario is expected to change during the forecast period, with companies developing improved IT infrastructures.

The market has tremendous expansion opportunities during the forecast period owing to favorable support from government's worldwide and increased adoption of cloud-based business process outsourcing (BPO) model, especially by small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs).

Growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs has increased the demand for customized standard applications, used to meet specific business needs. Enterprises are moving their business process to the cloud to gain a competitive advantage across all major verticals in the emerging market.

Notable Market Development

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Ltd, will acquire design and business strategy consultancy firm Cooper Software Inc for USD 8.5 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will strengthen Wipro Digital's design and innovation capabilities, expanding its reach in North America.

Key Highlights

  • Rising Need for the Reduction of Operational Costs and Improvement of Productivity
  • BFSI Sector to Record Steady Growth During the Forecast Period
  • North America Poised to Dominate BPaaS Market

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Accenture
  • Wipro Limited
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
  • Capgemini
  • Genpact
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
  • ADP
  • Xerox ACS
  • Northgatearinso
  • Nuevora

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/45nv3c/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18pGrowth Insights for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:17pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Second Quarter 2018 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
PR
07:15pROBINSONS RETAIL : raises stake in Ministop Philippines
AQ
07:15pGLOBAL SECURITY & VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018-2023 : CAGR to Grow at 10% with BFSI Holding the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:14pABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Bayron, Salvador eye record feat in Aboitiz Invitational
AQ
07:13pHENNES & MAURITZ : HM fashion retailer raises turnover in Latvia by 14.2% in FY
AQ
07:12pTEMBO : SuperSport United haven’t won anything yet
AQ
07:12pOPINION : Mixed results for two Grindrod companies
AQ
07:12pWPP : Mark Read has been appointed CEO of WPP
AQ
07:12pREPSOL YPF : Implementation of the Buy-back Programme of Repsol, S.A. shares up to a maximum of approximately 3.93% of its share capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.