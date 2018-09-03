Global Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Outlook to 2023: A $16.47 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Business-Process-as-a-Service Market - Segmented by Process,
Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise),
End-User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market is valued at USD 4.8
billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16.47 billion by 2023 and
is expected to witness a growth of 22.81% during the forecast period
(2018-2023).
BPaaS provides executable business processes to clients over the
internet, because of which it is increasingly being adopted by companies
across the globe.
On the other hand, adequate integration of IT services in companies
might act as a challenge to the growth of the market. However, this
scenario is expected to change during the forecast period, with
companies developing improved IT infrastructures.
The market has tremendous expansion opportunities during the forecast
period owing to favorable support from government's worldwide and
increased adoption of cloud-based business process outsourcing (BPO)
model, especially by small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs).
Growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs has increased the
demand for customized standard applications, used to meet specific
business needs. Enterprises are moving their business process to the
cloud to gain a competitive advantage across all major verticals in the
emerging market.
Notable Market Development
Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Ltd, will acquire
design and business strategy consultancy firm Cooper Software Inc for
USD 8.5 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will strengthen
Wipro Digital's design and innovation capabilities, expanding its reach
in North America.
Key Highlights
-
Rising Need for the Reduction of Operational Costs and Improvement of
Productivity
-
BFSI Sector to Record Steady Growth During the Forecast Period
-
North America Poised to Dominate BPaaS Market
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Accenture
-
Wipro Limited
-
Tech Mahindra
-
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
-
Capgemini
-
Genpact
-
IBM Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
Fujitsu Limited
-
Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
-
ADP
-
Xerox ACS
-
Northgatearinso
-
Nuevora
7. Investment Analysis
8. Outlook of the Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market
