Global Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Outlook to 2023: A $16.47 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market is segmented by Process, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), End-User, and Region and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period (2018 - 2023).

The Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market is valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16.47 billion by 2023 and is expected to witness a growth of 22.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

BPaaS provides executable business processes to clients over the internet, because of which it is increasingly being adopted by companies across the globe.

On the other hand, adequate integration of IT services in companies might act as a challenge to the growth of the market. However, this scenario is expected to change during the forecast period, with companies developing improved IT infrastructures.

The market has tremendous expansion opportunities during the forecast period owing to favorable support from government's worldwide and increased adoption of cloud-based business process outsourcing (BPO) model, especially by small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs).

Growing adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs has increased the demand for customized standard applications, used to meet specific business needs. Enterprises are moving their business process to the cloud to gain a competitive advantage across all major verticals in the emerging market.

Notable Market Development

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Ltd, will acquire design and business strategy consultancy firm Cooper Software Inc for USD 8.5 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will strengthen Wipro Digital's design and innovation capabilities, expanding its reach in North America.

Key Highlights

Rising Need for the Reduction of Operational Costs and Improvement of Productivity

BFSI Sector to Record Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

North America Poised to Dominate BPaaS Market

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

Accenture

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

ADP

Xerox ACS

Northgatearinso

Nuevora

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market

