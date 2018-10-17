Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022| Increasing Demand from the Developing Countries to Augment Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global butanediol market to grow at a CAGR of
nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005771/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global butanediol market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
butanediol market 2018-2022. The increasing use of
fuel-efficient automobiles, owing to the constant increase in pollution,
is expected to lead to high demand for polyurethane. The durability,
strength, and lightweight attributes of polyurethane makes it suitable
for automobile application to improve fuel efficiency and environmental
performance. Thus, the rising demand for butanediol to produce
polyurethane is expected to drive the market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global butanediol market is the increasing demand from
the developing countries:
Global butanediol market: Increasing demand
from the developing countries
The developing countries of the world such as China, India, Indonesia,
the Philippines, Brazil, and Mexico, are expected to exhibit a high
demand for butanediol. Several vendors of butanediol are shifting their
manufacturing activities to these regions due to factors such as the
cost-effective manpower, low transportation costs, availability of land
and raw materials, and less stringent government regulations and
policies. The increasing establishment of butanediol production plants
in countries such as China, Taiwan, and India are expected to drive
market growth.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty
chemicals, “The continuous increase in population, high disposable
income, and an upswing in the purchasing power of individuals in the
developing countries of APAC and Latin America are prompting higher
investments in automobile and construction activities. This scenario is
expected to drive the global butanediol market as butanediol is the main
component of PVC cement in the construction industry.”
Global butanediol market: Segmentation analysis
The global butanediol market research report provides market
segmentation by application (tetrahydrofuran, polybutylene
terephthalate, gamma-butyrolactone, and polyurethane) and by region (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It also presents an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The tetrahydrofuran segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 50% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 68%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 1%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005771/en/