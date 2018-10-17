Log in
Global Butanediol Market 2018-2022| Increasing Demand from the Developing Countries to Augment Demand| Technavio

10/17/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global butanediol market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005771/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global butanediol market for the period ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global butanediol market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global butanediol market 2018-2022. The increasing use of fuel-efficient automobiles, owing to the constant increase in pollution, is expected to lead to high demand for polyurethane. The durability, strength, and lightweight attributes of polyurethane makes it suitable for automobile application to improve fuel efficiency and environmental performance. Thus, the rising demand for butanediol to produce polyurethane is expected to drive the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global butanediol market is the increasing demand from the developing countries:

Global butanediol market: Increasing demand from the developing countries

The developing countries of the world such as China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brazil, and Mexico, are expected to exhibit a high demand for butanediol. Several vendors of butanediol are shifting their manufacturing activities to these regions due to factors such as the cost-effective manpower, low transportation costs, availability of land and raw materials, and less stringent government regulations and policies. The increasing establishment of butanediol production plants in countries such as China, Taiwan, and India are expected to drive market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, “The continuous increase in population, high disposable income, and an upswing in the purchasing power of individuals in the developing countries of APAC and Latin America are prompting higher investments in automobile and construction activities. This scenario is expected to drive the global butanediol market as butanediol is the main component of PVC cement in the construction industry.”

Global butanediol market: Segmentation analysis

The global butanediol market research report provides market segmentation by application (tetrahydrofuran, polybutylene terephthalate, gamma-butyrolactone, and polyurethane) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It also presents an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The tetrahydrofuran segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 50% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 68%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
