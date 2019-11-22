Global C-Reactive Protein Test Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott and Danaher | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global C-reactive protein test market and the market is poised to grow by USD 110.41 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "C-Reactive Protein Test Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals, Clinical laboratories, and Others) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the global initiatives facilitating protein research. In addition, the technological advances are anticipated to further boost the growth of the C-reactive protein test market.

Many research and academic institutions are collaborating to broaden their knowledge of molecular biology techniques. Studying antibodies and enzymes, the two important types of proteins, improves the understanding of protein functioning and post-translational modifications. Protein research and production involves the adoption of miniaturization approaches, advanced spotting techniques, and parallel sample processing techniques. This drives the demand for products such as CRP tests. Thus, the global initiatives facilitating protein research is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five C-Reactive Protein Test Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers NycoCard CRP as an immunochemical assay.

Danaher

Danaher is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company offers the system reagent, OSR6147.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under the business segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The company offers an assay, i.e. Tina-quant C-Reactive Protein Gen.3.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers a CPR test kit, i.e. CYT298.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers a CRP Human ELISA Kit.

C-Reactive Protein Test End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Others

C-Reactive Protein Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Antifreeze Proteins Market – Global Antifreeze Proteins Market by application (healthcare, cosmetics, F&B, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

