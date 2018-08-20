Global C5 Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023: Rapid Increase in Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global C5 Resin Market - Segmented by Application and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global C5 resin market is expected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing demand from adhesives and paint & coatings applications from the construction & automotive industry.

Rapid Increase in Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives

C5 resins are used pressure sensitive adhesives tapes & labels, hot melt adhesives for nonwoven product due to their very good adhesiveness, resistance to acid, alkaline and water. The demand for hot-melt adhesives is on rise due to the growth in the paper, board and packaging industry.

The demand for hot-melt adhesives mainly arises from this sector, owing to book binding activities, and increasing demand for paper packets. Asia-Pacific region is the dominant user of hot-melt adhesives with majority of consumption coming from China, India, ASEAN countries due to the rapid growth in footwear, packaging, electronics and furniture industry.

Other Key Highlights

Adhesive & Sealants to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific Dominating the C5 Resin Market

