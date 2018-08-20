Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global C5 Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023: Rapid Increase in Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

The "Global C5 Resin Market - Segmented by Application and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global C5 resin market is expected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing demand from adhesives and paint & coatings applications from the construction & automotive industry.

Rapid Increase in Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives

C5 resins are used pressure sensitive adhesives tapes & labels, hot melt adhesives for nonwoven product due to their very good adhesiveness, resistance to acid, alkaline and water. The demand for hot-melt adhesives is on rise due to the growth in the paper, board and packaging industry.

The demand for hot-melt adhesives mainly arises from this sector, owing to book binding activities, and increasing demand for paper packets. Asia-Pacific region is the dominant user of hot-melt adhesives with majority of consumption coming from China, India, ASEAN countries due to the rapid growth in footwear, packaging, electronics and furniture industry.

Other Key Highlights

  • Adhesive & Sealants to Dominate the Market
  • Asia-Pacific Dominating the C5 Resin Market

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

  • Arakawa Chemical Industries
  • DowDuPont
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • ExxonMobil
  • Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co.
  • Limited
  • Kolon Industries Inc.
  • Lesco Chemical Limited
  • Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • Neville Chemical Company
  • Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd.
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Seacon Corporation
  • Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co.
  • Limited
  • Thankyou Chem (Henan) Co. Ltd.
  • Total Cray Valley
  • Zeon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pck3lv/global_c5_resin?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:57pNetsurion Hosts Webinar on ‘Bracing for the Tidal Wave of Data Privacy Compliance in America’
GL
04:57pNew Penn Earns 2018 Quest for Quality Expedited Motor Carriers Award
GL
04:56pSINOSTAR PEC : Appointment Of General Manager Of A Subsidiary.
PU
04:56pSINOSTAR PEC : Cessation Of Deputy General Manager Of A Subsidiary
PU
04:56pCHINA TELECOM : Renewal of continuing connected transactions
PU
04:56pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Subsidiary Indiana Michigan Power To Redeem Senior Notes
PU
04:55pLinde, Praxair get EU approval for $82 billion deal, await U.S. decision
RE
04:55pEstee Lauder on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:54pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
04:54pSTATS : ’ New CTO to Be Recognized at Crain’s Chicago Tech 50 Event
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
3DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.