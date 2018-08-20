Global C5 Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023: Rapid Increase in Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
C5 Resin Market - Segmented by Application and Geography - Growth,
Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global C5 resin market is expected grow at a significant rate during
the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing demand from
adhesives and paint & coatings applications from the construction &
automotive industry.
Rapid Increase in Demand for Hot-Melt Adhesives
C5 resins are used pressure sensitive adhesives tapes & labels, hot melt
adhesives for nonwoven product due to their very good adhesiveness,
resistance to acid, alkaline and water. The demand for hot-melt
adhesives is on rise due to the growth in the paper, board and packaging
industry.
The demand for hot-melt adhesives mainly arises from this sector, owing
to book binding activities, and increasing demand for paper packets.
Asia-Pacific region is the dominant user of hot-melt adhesives with
majority of consumption coming from China, India, ASEAN countries due to
the rapid growth in footwear, packaging, electronics and furniture
industry.
Other Key Highlights
-
Adhesive & Sealants to Dominate the Market
-
Asia-Pacific Dominating the C5 Resin Market
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
-
Arakawa Chemical Industries
-
DowDuPont
-
Eastman Chemical Company
-
ExxonMobil
-
Henan Anglxxon Chemical Co. Ltd.
-
Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co.
-
Limited
-
Kolon Industries Inc.
-
Lesco Chemical Limited
-
Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
-
Neville Chemical Company
-
Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd.
-
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
-
Seacon Corporation
-
Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co.
-
Limited
-
Thankyou Chem (Henan) Co. Ltd.
-
Total Cray Valley
-
Zeon Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pck3lv/global_c5_resin?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005368/en/