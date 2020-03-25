Global CBD Brand Elixinol Appoints New CEO Americas

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol, a global hemp derived CBD brand, announced it has named Tom Siciliano as the organization's new CEO Americas effective immediately. Siciliano is charged with leading Elixinol's refined strategy on hemp derived CBD in the Americas region.

"We are delighted to appoint a leader with Tom's strategic, financial, operational and sales experience," said Stratos Karousos, Elixinol Group CEO. "Elixinol, like the rest of the world, is currently navigating uncertain times. We are confident in Tom's leadership and ability to drive growth, including through our rebranded health and wellness products, while also helping to execute on our commitment to provide shareholders a return on investment."

Siciliano has an extensive background in the cannabis industry. In his most recent role, Siciliano was president of Nutritional High International Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution company with operations in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California. Prior to Nutritional High, Siciliano served as President and Chief Financial Officer for Canna Security America where he turned the company into the second largest security company within the cannabis industry.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to join the Elixinol team and work to grow the reach of our CBD products," Siciliano said. "I believe in this industry and the importance cannabis plays in health and wellness and our regional economy."

Prior to his work within the cannabis industry, Siciliano has served in senior executive roles within startup companies, private equity firms and public Fortune 500 companies where he successfully orchestrated several turnaround results. Siciliano is also a published author and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Columbus University.

About Elixinol

With a proven track record of growing and extracting premium-quality hemp, Elixinol is one of the few CBD hemp extract brands with complete seed-to-sale control over its products. Elixinol also conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control. Elixinol distributes hemp-derived CBD products globally in North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia and the Pacific Region under its own label, as well as bulk CBD and wholesale CBD. Elixinol's parent company Elixinol Global Limited ( elixinolglobal.com ) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTC:ELLXF). More at www.elixinol.com

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Limited (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) is a global leader in the hemp derived CBD industry, innovating, manufacturing and selling hemp derived CBD products. The Companies simplified business model is focusing on:

In the Americas, innovating, manufacturing and selling Elixinol branded hemp derived CBD products based in Colorado, USA

In Europe & UK, educating and selling Elixinol branded and co-branded hemp derived CBD products based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

More at www.elixinolglobal.com.

