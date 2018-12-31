Global CEMS Market 2018-2022| Evolving Sensor Technology to Encourage Growth| Technavio

The global CEMS market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing awareness of low-cost sensor technology among end-users. Low-cost sensor innovation can possibly alter the region of air contamination detection by giving high-density spatiotemporal contamination information. Such information can be used for supplementing customary contamination monitoring, enhancing exposure gauges, and raising awareness about air pollution. However, information quality remains a concern that prevents the adoption of low-cost sensor technology.

This market research report on the global CEMS market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the evolving sensor technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global CEMS market:

Global CEMS market: Evolving sensor technology

Sensor technology has been witnessing rapid change, owing to the increase in R&D from vendors and demand for sensors that can operate quickly. Earlier gas sensors used to be bulky and slow. Unlike these sensors, maintenance of smart sensors is relatively easy with minimum downtime. Besides providing system data, smart sensors provide information on their status also.

“The use of smart sensor technology makes the overall system more reliable and in turn decreases the repair cost as well as minimizes the replacement time of sensors. The fall in prices of smart sensors, combined with their ability to supply reliable and real-time data, has increased their demand,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global CEMS market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global CEMS market by end-user (power generation, petroleum, chemicals, and cement) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The power generation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 29% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

