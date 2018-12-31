Global CEMS Market 2018-2022| Evolving Sensor Technology to Encourage Growth| Technavio

The global CEMS market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
awareness of low-cost sensor technology among end-users. Low-cost sensor
innovation can possibly alter the region of air contamination detection
by giving high-density spatiotemporal contamination information. Such
information can be used for supplementing customary contamination
monitoring, enhancing exposure gauges, and raising awareness about air
pollution. However, information quality remains a concern that prevents
the adoption of low-cost sensor technology.
This market research report on the global
CEMS market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the evolving sensor technology as
one of the key emerging trends in the global CEMS market:
Global CEMS market: Evolving sensor technology
Sensor technology has been witnessing rapid change, owing to the
increase in R&D from vendors and demand for sensors that can operate
quickly. Earlier gas sensors used to be bulky and slow. Unlike these
sensors, maintenance of smart sensors is relatively easy with minimum
downtime. Besides providing system data, smart sensors provide
information on their status also.
“The use of smart sensor technology makes the overall system more
reliable and in turn decreases the repair cost as well as minimizes the
replacement time of sensors. The fall in prices of smart sensors,
combined with their ability to supply reliable and real-time data, has
increased their demand,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global CEMS market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global CEMS market by end-user
(power generation, petroleum, chemicals, and cement) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The power generation segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 29% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
