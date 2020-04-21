Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen on the front of a shop informing customers it is closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Streatham High Road in south London

Global business leaders are preparing for a drawn-out U-shaped recession due to the impact of coronavirus and many fear their companies won't survive the pandemic, a survey of thousands of chief executives showed on Wednesday.

The pandemic sweeping the world has killed nearly 170,000 people, routed financial markets and could trigger the worst economic meltdown since the 1930s Great Depression.

Around 60% of chief executives are preparing for a U-shaped recovery - a long period between recession and an upturn - compared with 22% who predict a double-dip recession, according to an April 15-19 poll of 3,534 chief executives from 109 countries conducted by YPO, a business leadership network.

The survey found that 11% of chief executives see coronavirus as a risk to the survival of their firm, while a further 40% say the pandemic poses a severe threat.

"We have not seen a crisis like this for over a hundred years, and some household names will not survive," said Glenn Keys, Executive Chairman of Aspen Medical, a Singapore-based health services firm and YPO member.

Business leaders in the hospitality and restaurant sectors were the most vulnerable with 41% of executives saying their firms were at risk of not surviving, while 30% in aviation and 19% in wholesale and retail sales feared they may go under, the survey found.

Almost two-thirds of business leaders forecast a negative impact on earnings to continue for more than a year, while a quarter expect their workforce to be down by more than 20% a year from now.

"Across the globe, the mindset of the business leader is clearly that the world has changed in a very short space of time," said Scott Mordell, YPO's chief executive.

"We are in unchartered waters, filled with an unprecedented number of pitfalls, that are challenging some businesses' very existence."

By Joe Brock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pR&I VIEW : Idemitsu to Post Net Loss on Low Oil Price
PU
09:31pOil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge
RE
09:23pSouth Korea set to post largest GDP contraction since 2008
RE
09:20pSouth Korea's April 1-20 exports collapse as pandemic paralyses production, demand
RE
09:19pSouth Korea's April 1-20 exports collapse as pandemic paralyses production, demand
RE
09:17pFacebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09p$500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House
RE
09:08p$500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sells $1 billion of stock in fresh move to weather pandemic
4BMW AG : BMW : Jaguar Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Announces Redemption of ETRACS S&P GCSI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN due February 22,..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group