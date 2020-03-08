Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global CO2 emissions from power sector fell 2% last year - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 08:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A disused coal-fired power station is destroyed via controlled explosion

Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the power sector fell by 2% last year, the biggest fall since at least 1990, owing to reduced coal usage in Europe and the United States, a study showed on Monday.

Coal-fired power generation fell by 3% globally, also the largest fall since 1990, research by independent climate think tank Ember showed. The drop in Europe was 24%, driven by a switch to renewables, while U.S. coal-fired generation was down 16% because of more competitive gas.

However, China bucked the trend with a rise as it became responsible for half of global coal-fired power generation.

Overall, the decline in coal use last year and shift towards renewables was helped by factors such as cheap gas, nuclear plant restarts in Japan and South Korea and slowing electricity demand, the report said.

Coal generation needs to fall by 11% a year to keep within a warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"The global decline of coal and power sector emissions is good news for the climate, but governments have to dramatically accelerate the electricity transition so that global coal generation collapses throughout the 2020s," said Dave Jones, lead author of the report and electricity analyst at Ember.

"To switch from coal into gas is just swapping one fossil fuel for another," he added.

Wind and solar power generation rose by 270 terrawatt hours, or 15%, last year. That growth rate would need to be maintained every year to achieve climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

The report examined data covering 85% of the world's electricity generation and used informed estimates for the remaining 15%.

Last month the International Energy Agency said that global CO2 emissions from power production flattened last year as growth of renewable energy and fuel switching from coal to natural gas led to lower emissions from advanced economies.

By Nina Chestney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00pJapan warns as yen rises on spread of coronavirus
RE
08:41pANALYST VIEW : Oil price plunge, coronavirus fears unleash market chaos
RE
08:37pAsian shares slide as coronavirus panic grips, oil prices plunge
RE
08:37pAsian shares slide as coronavirus panic grips, oil prices plunge
RE
08:25pBoeing proposal to avoid MAX wiring shift does not win U.S. support
RE
08:14pGlobal CO2 emissions from power sector fell 2% last year - study
RE
08:12pCitigroup splits Buffalo, NY, trading staff as coronavirus precaution
RE
07:56pAs one of China's 'Detroits' reopens, world's automakers worry about disruptions
RE
07:27pYen soars as investors stampede to safety; oil-exposed currencies tank
RE
07:04pOil plunges over 20% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices on OPEC deal collapse
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slide as coronavirus panic grips, oil prices plunge
2Asian shares slide as coronavirus panic grips, oil prices plunge
3Oil plunges over 20% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices on OPEC deal collapse
4Oil plunges over 20% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices on OPEC deal collapse
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Correction to Box Office Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group