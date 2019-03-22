Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global CSR Foundation : Promotes Woman's Empowerment at the CSW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

By Ben Percifield The 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) was held at the UN Headquarters in New York from March 11 - 22, 2019. Representatives of Members States, UN entities and NGOs from all regions of the world attended the session. The CSW is the United Nations’ largest gathering on gender equality and women’s rights and is the largest commission for UN Member States (193), civil society organizations, and other international actors to build consensus and commitment on policy actions derived from the UN Beijing Platform for Action (1995) and its 12 Critical Areas of Concern.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005495/en/

Delegates at the Opening Session of the CSW Conference (Photo: Business Wire)

Delegates at the Opening Session of the CSW Conference (Photo: Business Wire)

The CSW focused on social protection systems, access to public services, sustainable infrastructure for gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls. The session also reviewed women’s empowerment and its link to sustainable development, which was initiated in a previous session.

Young Global Leadership Foundation, (YGLF), with granted UN NGO ECOSOC special consultative status, invited 15 delegates, female entrepreneurs from all across China, to participate in the 63rd session of the United Nations CSW. They participated and learned from global leaders during the UN sessions, side events, and parallel events.

Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF) was instrumental in organizing the YGLF Chinese delegates and enhancing their stay in New York City. GCSRF and YGLF have a strong global strategic alliance.

The delegation discussed the important roles and responsibilities of women in social development, family life, and children's education, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the Young Global Leadership Foundation’s CSW parallel event, speakers shared their expertise and eclectic life experiences to define SDG #4: Quality Education in the 21st century, with a focus on social responsibilities and protection systems.

Dr. Linda J Stillman, a member NGO CSW Committee and NGO Education Committee Learning and Literacy, is the founder/chair of YGLF with 25 years of experience at the UN. She said that these professional women from China were “making a positive presence at the CSW. Although this was their first time attending the commission, she hoped it wouldn’t be the last, enthusiastic about “more exchanges in the future.”

Jing Zhao Cesarone, founder of the Global CSR Foundation, presented on building quality education for sustainable development with CSR programs. “The Global CSR Foundation’s strength is to talk to the corporations on the educator’s behalf,” she said, and that “the best branding is to be socially responsible.”

In addition to UN CSW events all week, the group also attended a women’s leadership training program at Columbia University and an impact investment talk at Morgan Stanley among other activities in New York City.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53pARLO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc.
BU
10:52pNAVIENT INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Navient Corporation – NAVI
BU
10:52pQUALCOMM INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM
BU
10:51pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO
PR
10:51pSNC-LAVALIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - SNCAF
BU
10:51pNISOURCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc. - NI
BU
10:51pEVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
BU
10:51pALTA MESA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II - AMR
BU
10:51pSITO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of SITO Mobile, Ltd. - SITO
BU
10:51pNV5 GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates NV5 Global, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - NVEE
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : KKR : Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms
2CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China’s three carriers to invest $5b in 5G networks in 2019
3SANOFI : FDA Rejects Oral Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes - Update
4Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Whitestone REIT (WSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages..
5PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.