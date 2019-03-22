Global CSR Foundation : Promotes Woman's Empowerment at the CSW

By Ben Percifield The 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) was held at the UN Headquarters in New York from March 11 - 22, 2019. Representatives of Members States, UN entities and NGOs from all regions of the world attended the session. The CSW is the United Nations’ largest gathering on gender equality and women’s rights and is the largest commission for UN Member States (193), civil society organizations, and other international actors to build consensus and commitment on policy actions derived from the UN Beijing Platform for Action (1995) and its 12 Critical Areas of Concern.

Delegates at the Opening Session of the CSW Conference (Photo: Business Wire)

The CSW focused on social protection systems, access to public services, sustainable infrastructure for gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls. The session also reviewed women’s empowerment and its link to sustainable development, which was initiated in a previous session.

Young Global Leadership Foundation, (YGLF), with granted UN NGO ECOSOC special consultative status, invited 15 delegates, female entrepreneurs from all across China, to participate in the 63rd session of the United Nations CSW. They participated and learned from global leaders during the UN sessions, side events, and parallel events.

Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF) was instrumental in organizing the YGLF Chinese delegates and enhancing their stay in New York City. GCSRF and YGLF have a strong global strategic alliance.

The delegation discussed the important roles and responsibilities of women in social development, family life, and children's education, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the Young Global Leadership Foundation’s CSW parallel event, speakers shared their expertise and eclectic life experiences to define SDG #4: Quality Education in the 21st century, with a focus on social responsibilities and protection systems.

Dr. Linda J Stillman, a member NGO CSW Committee and NGO Education Committee Learning and Literacy, is the founder/chair of YGLF with 25 years of experience at the UN. She said that these professional women from China were “making a positive presence at the CSW. Although this was their first time attending the commission, she hoped it wouldn’t be the last, enthusiastic about “more exchanges in the future.”

Jing Zhao Cesarone, founder of the Global CSR Foundation, presented on building quality education for sustainable development with CSR programs. “The Global CSR Foundation’s strength is to talk to the corporations on the educator’s behalf,” she said, and that “the best branding is to be socially responsible.”

In addition to UN CSW events all week, the group also attended a women’s leadership training program at Columbia University and an impact investment talk at Morgan Stanley among other activities in New York City.

