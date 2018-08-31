Global Cabinets Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Construction Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global cabinets market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in
construction activities across the globe. The per capita income in
emerging economies such as China, India, and South Africa has been
increasing continuously due to the rise in economic activities. This has
contributed to an increase in the number of first-time home buyers.
Furthermore, the positive economic outlook in the developing nations
will also be a major factor contributing to a rise in the number of
residents buying properties.
This market research report on the global
cabinets market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of
floor-to-ceiling cabinets as one of the key emerging trends in the
global cabinets market:
Global cabinets market: Increasing use of
floor-to-ceiling cabinets
There is a growing demand for floor-to-ceiling cabinets since they
provide an enhanced aesthetic look to a room. Additionally, they also
solve storage issues by providing extra space due to the height of the
cabinet. These cabinets create an illusion of a higher ceiling and more
space when compared to traditional cabinets.
“Floor-to-ceiling cabinets offer several advantages, which has
contributed to their increased use in the kitchen and bathroom. They are
also utilized in other parts of the home, including the mudroom and
living room. This is anticipated to further contribute to an increase in
the number of vendors providing floor-to-ceiling cabinets during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
construction.
Global cabinets market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global cabinets market by
end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA).
The residential segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for over 83% of the market. This end-user segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 35% of the market
share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to
surpass the Americas to become the highest market share contributing
region by 2022.
