Global Cabinets Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are American Woodmark, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Howden Joinery, Inter IKEA Systems, and Nobia - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

The "Global Cabinets Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cabinets market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Floor-to-ceiling cabinets are gaining popularity among end users as they provide enhanced aesthetic looks. These cabinets also solve storage issues by providing more space, as they have a greater height than traditional cabinets. The several benefits of floor-to-ceiling cabinets are resulting in increased adoption of these type of cabinets in residential properties which in turn will drive the growth of the global cabinets market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of construction activities across the globe. The rise in per capita income of people in developing countries such as India, China and South Africa have led to the rise in construction of residential and commercial properties. Since, cabinets are a major constituent of homes, superstores, lodges and resorts, the demand for cabinets will increase, leading to the growth of the cabinets market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuations in the price of raw material. Softwood lumber is one of the primary raw material for cabinets. The cost of softwood lumber is dependent on global economic performance and price elasticity. Any fluctuation in raw material price will impact the price margin of vendors competing in this highly fragmented market, which in turn will have a negative influence on the cabinets market.

Market Trends

  • Increasing Use of Floor-To-Ceiling Cabinets
  • Rising Adoption of Customized Cabinets
  • Increasing Use of DIY Cabinets in Emerging Economies

Key Vendors

  • American Woodmark
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security
  • Howden Joinery
  • Inter IKEA Systems
  • Nobia

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by End-User

8. Market Segmentation by Application

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cr5kb6/global_cabinets?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
