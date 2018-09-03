Global Cabinets Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are American Woodmark, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Howden Joinery, Inter IKEA Systems, and Nobia - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global cabinets market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Floor-to-ceiling cabinets are gaining popularity among end users as they
provide enhanced aesthetic looks. These cabinets also solve storage
issues by providing more space, as they have a greater height than
traditional cabinets. The several benefits of floor-to-ceiling cabinets
are resulting in increased adoption of these type of cabinets in
residential properties which in turn will drive the growth of the global
cabinets market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing number of construction activities across the globe. The rise
in per capita income of people in developing countries such as India,
China and South Africa have led to the rise in construction of
residential and commercial properties. Since, cabinets are a major
constituent of homes, superstores, lodges and resorts, the demand for
cabinets will increase, leading to the growth of the cabinets market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the fluctuations in the price of raw material.
Softwood lumber is one of the primary raw material for cabinets. The
cost of softwood lumber is dependent on global economic performance and
price elasticity. Any fluctuation in raw material price will impact the
price margin of vendors competing in this highly fragmented market,
which in turn will have a negative influence on the cabinets market.
Market Trends
-
Increasing Use of Floor-To-Ceiling Cabinets
-
Rising Adoption of Customized Cabinets
-
Increasing Use of DIY Cabinets in Emerging Economies
Key Vendors
-
American Woodmark
-
Fortune Brands Home & Security
-
Howden Joinery
-
Inter IKEA Systems
-
Nobia
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by End-User
8. Market Segmentation by Application
9. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
