Global Cable Accessories Market 2018-2022 | Large-scale Deployment of Explosion-resistant Cable Terminations to Boost Demand | Technavio

Renewable cable protection systems is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
cable accessories market 2018-2022. The rising population has
resulted in an increasing need for electricity. Governments
internationally are emphasizing renewable and clean energy to meet their
rising energy demands. To connect these renewable sources to the
distribution network requires a huge amount of power cables.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global cable accessories market is the large-scale
deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations:
Global cable accessories market: Large-scale
deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations
Self-supporting, fluid-filled cable terminations exhibit exceptional
long-term performance and have been in use since HV power cables were
developed. These cable terminals have been the first choice of utility
operators since ages now and are fast substituting porcelain
terminations.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tools and
components, “Modern fluid-filled terminations are built around a
hollow core composite housing, incorporating a silicone rubber stress
cone installed deep within the cable insulation. A variant of silicone
oil compound is used to fill the remaining volume. The simplicity in
design aids in a wide array of application across a wide variety of
different cable sizes and types. These terminations serve effectively in
specific service environments and mechanical requirements. In general,
fluid-filled installations are reliable and safe.”
Global cable accessories market: Segmentation
analysis
The global cable accessories market research report provides market
segmentation by application (low voltage, medium voltage, and high
voltage) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The low voltage segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for 44% of the market. This application segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%. This region
is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase
in its market share.
