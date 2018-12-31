Global Cable Accessories Market 2018-2022 | Large-scale Deployment of Explosion-resistant Cable Terminations to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global cable accessories market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Renewable cable protection systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cable accessories market 2018-2022. The rising population has resulted in an increasing need for electricity. Governments internationally are emphasizing renewable and clean energy to meet their rising energy demands. To connect these renewable sources to the distribution network requires a huge amount of power cables.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cable accessories market is the large-scale deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations:

Global cable accessories market: Large-scale deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations

Self-supporting, fluid-filled cable terminations exhibit exceptional long-term performance and have been in use since HV power cables were developed. These cable terminals have been the first choice of utility operators since ages now and are fast substituting porcelain terminations.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tools and components, “Modern fluid-filled terminations are built around a hollow core composite housing, incorporating a silicone rubber stress cone installed deep within the cable insulation. A variant of silicone oil compound is used to fill the remaining volume. The simplicity in design aids in a wide array of application across a wide variety of different cable sizes and types. These terminations serve effectively in specific service environments and mechanical requirements. In general, fluid-filled installations are reliable and safe.”

Global cable accessories market: Segmentation analysis

The global cable accessories market research report provides market segmentation by application (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The low voltage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

