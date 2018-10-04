Global Cable Ties Market 2018-2022|Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

Technavio’s
global cable ties market research report forecasts the market to grow at
a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The introduction of RFID-enabled cable ties will be one of the major
trends in the global
cable ties market during 2018-2022. RFID-enabled cable
ties are utilized for the clear and speedy identification of the
product. Major applications of these cable ties include securing,
tracking, and identifying products in electric inspection, rental
services, and inventory management and distribution. Owing to the
increasing need for product identification, cable tie manufacturers are
focusing on introducing innovative solutions in the market.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
cable ties market is the increasing demand for metal detectable cable
ties from the food and pharmaceutical industries:
Global cable ties market: Increasing demand for
metal detectable cable ties from the food and pharmaceutical industries
Food and pharmaceutical products are sealed with metal detectable cable
ties to prevent these consumables from getting contaminated and
degraded. Metal detectable cable ties contain a small amount of metal
and hence can be detected by metal detectors, X-ray equipment, and
safety scanners. For instance, if a small part of the cable tie falls
into the product, it can be easily detected during the further
processing of the products.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging,
“Metal detectable cable ties are available in a variety of materials
such as polypropylene and nylon with metal inclusion. Owing to their
buoyancy, the polypropylene cable ties are more suitable for liquid
processing applications. Additionally, for easy detection in the food
processing industry, these cable ties are usually available in bright
blue color.”
Global cable ties market: Segmentation analysis
This global cable ties market analysis report provides market
segmentation by material (metal and plastic) and by region (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This cable ties market forecast report
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around
42% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC
is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
