Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market 2018-2024: Analysis by Form, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global calcium hypochlorite market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

According to the WHO, around 2.2 million people died globally due to the water borne diseases such as gastrointestinal. The rising infections caused due to water borne diseases, creates a demand of freshwater across all over the world.

Nowadays, desalination and water reuse are considered to be the vital source of freshwater, wherein calcium hypochlorite is used as a disinfectant. The Calcium Hypochlorite plays an important role in the pre or post-treatment of the water desalination.

The rising demand of fresh water is the primary factors that drives the growth of Calcium Hypochlorite market. In addition, increasing use of Calcium Hypochlorite in various applications such as house cleaning, agrochemicals, paper and pulp, food and beverages and water treatment is anticipated to enhance the growth of Calcium Hypochlorite market over the forecast year.

Moreover, the companies such as Nippon Soda Co., China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation are the major players in the Calcium Hypochlorite market. These Companies are looking forward for organic as well as non-organic growth opportunities. In addition these companies are continuously focusing on increasing and strengthening their distribution networks to improve their sales.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market Overview

4. Calcium Hypochlorite Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Form

6. Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Application

7. Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market by Region 2018-2024

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited

Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innova Corporate (India)

Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Yuzhoushi Weilite Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nikunj Chemical Limited

