Global Cannabis Testing Market 2018-2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies and Merck Group | Technavio

02/20/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global cannabis testing market since 2017 and the market is expected to grow by USD 793 million during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005626/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabis Testing Market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 121-page report with TOC on “Cannabis Testing Market Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Software), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022”.

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cannabis-testing-market-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes. In addition, the emergence of luxury cannabis products is anticipated to boost the growth of the cannabis testing market.

Medical cannabis, also known as medical marijuana is rich in compounds such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD), which are widely used in addressing pain symptoms in multiple diseases. In addition, several clinical studies have proven the efficacy of cannabis in relieving the symptoms in a variety of diseases. These factors have increased the use of cannabis in medicinal applications, which is supporting the growth of the global cannabis testing market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cannabis Testing Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers a wide range of cannabis testing products. Some of its key offerings include 7800 ICP-MS, Intuvo 9000 GC System, and MassHunter.

Merck Group

Merck Group operates its business through segments such as Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers a wide range of cannabis testing products. QuEChERS reagents, Ascentis Express U/HPLC columns, and Supel Tox SPE cartridges are some of its key offerings.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer operates its business through segments such as Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The company offers a wide range of cannabis testing products. Some of its key offerings include Spectrum Two FT-IR Spectrometer, PinAAcle 900H Atomic Absorption Spectrometer, Avio 200 ICP Optical Emission Spectrometer, and Clarus 690 GC.

Shimadzu

Shimadzu operates its business through segments such as Analytical and Measuring Instruments, Medical Systems, Aircraft Equipment, Industrial Machinery, and Other. The company offers a wide range of cannabis testing products. Some of its key offerings include Cannabis Analyzer for Potency, GCMS-QP2020 Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer, GCMS-QP2020 Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer, and ICPMS-2030 Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific operates its business through segments such as Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, Life Sciences Solutions, and Laboratory Products and Services. TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer is one of its key offerings. This product is used for the detection of synthetic cannabinoids.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the cannabis testing market based on the product and region.

Cannabis Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2022)

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Software

Cannabis Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2022)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Global Medical Marijuana Market – Global medical marijuana market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (chronic pain, nausea, and others).

Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverage Market – Global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market by product (cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, and cannabis-infused wines) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com


© Business Wire 2020
