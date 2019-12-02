Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2018-2022| Evolving Opportunities with Bhang Corporation and Mentor Capital | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global cannabis-infused edible products market and the market is poised to grow by USD 17.27 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cannabis-infused edible products market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 101-page research report with TOC on "Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Cannabis-infused foods, and Cannabis-infused beverages), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis. In addition, the increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cannabis-infused edible products market.

The cannabis industry has emerged as lucrative business segment with immense potential for market growth and is attracting many new vendors and large investors. This is due to the increasing social acceptance of recreational marijuana and cannabis-infused edible products across different regions. This has not only increased the sales and revenues of major corporations but has also significantly added to the income of several governments. Vendors are witnessing an increase in the growth opportunities in businesses involving cannabis-infused edible products such as brownies, ice creams, and chocolates. Thus, the growing social acceptance of cannabis is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Companies:

Bhang Corporation

Bhang Corporation is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Bhang Products, Bhang Vape Products, and Bhang CBD Products. The company offers oils, gums, and chocolates to its customers.

Cannabis Energy Drink

Cannabis Energy Drink is headquartered in the US and offers cannabis energy drink with taurine and vitamins, caffeine, and hemp seed extract. The company offers Cannabis-infused energy drinks to its customers.

KIVA CONFECTIONS

KIVA CONFECTIONS is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely KIVA Bars, PETRA MINTS, KIVA TERRA BITES, and KIVA MINIS. The company offers bars, gums, and artisan confections to its customers.

Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: G FarmaLabs, Pat Pen Products, Electrum Partners, GW Pharmaceuticals, Kush Bottles, GlauCanna, Waste Consolidators, and Brighter Day Health. The company offers products such as energy drinks, chocolates, and oils.

VCC BRANDS

VCC BRANDS is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cannabis Quencher, The Venice Cookie Company, 4.20 Bar, Not So Virgin, Subtle tea, One Tincture, and Me So Honey. The company offers cannabis-infused edible products such as brownies, chocolates, teas, cookies, honey sticks.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cannabis-infused Edible Products: Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Cannabis-infused foods

Cannabis-infused beverages

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Legal Cannabis Market – Global Legal Cannabis Market by product (legal medical cannabis and legal recreational cannabis) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Medical Marijuana Market – Global Medical Marijuana Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (chronic pain, nausea, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005543/en/