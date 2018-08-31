Log in
Global Canned Food Market Trends, Drivers & Opportunities to 2023: Increased Demand in the Developing Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

The "Global Canned Food Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned food market is expected to reach USD 118 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The global canned food market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region:

The fish & seafood segment is reported to be the fastest growing segment, given the high demand and sustainably sourced products.

During 2015, the sale of canned food through supermarkets and hypermarkets was the most significant, due to the availability of a vast array of products, at a discounted price. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also the ideal venues for vendors to launch their products.

The market is currently dominated by Europe, followed by North America. The evolving and changing food habits, along with increasing urbanization is driving the growth of the canned fruit products in countries, like India and China.

Notable Market Developments

  • Del Monte, one of the largest producers in the region, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products, announced plans for conversion to non-BPA packaging and an increase in the non-GMO product offerings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Preference for Convenience Food Products
  • Longer Shelf Life of Canned Food Products
  • Demand for Canned Food Due to the Benefits Offered

Constraints

  • Increasing Health Issues
  • Increasing Substitutes for Canned Food Products

Opportunities

  • Increased Demand in the Developing Regions
  • Increased Focus on Product Development

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach & Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

  • Atria Group
  • Campbell Soup
  • ConAgra Foods Inc.
  • Danish Crown
  • DelMonte Pacific Ltd.
  • H.J. Heinz Company
  • Hormel Foods
  • JBS
  • La Doria
  • Nestle
  • Pinnacle Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jrczmj/global_canned?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
