Global Canned Food Market Trends, Drivers & Opportunities to 2023: Increased Demand in the Developing Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Canned Food Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned food market is expected to reach USD 118 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The global canned food market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and region:

The fish & seafood segment is reported to be the fastest growing segment, given the high demand and sustainably sourced products.

During 2015, the sale of canned food through supermarkets and hypermarkets was the most significant, due to the availability of a vast array of products, at a discounted price. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also the ideal venues for vendors to launch their products.

The market is currently dominated by Europe, followed by North America. The evolving and changing food habits, along with increasing urbanization is driving the growth of the canned fruit products in countries, like India and China.

Notable Market Developments

Del Monte, one of the largest producers in the region, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products, announced plans for conversion to non-BPA packaging and an increase in the non-GMO product offerings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Preference for Convenience Food Products

Longer Shelf Life of Canned Food Products

Demand for Canned Food Due to the Benefits Offered

Constraints

Increasing Health Issues

Increasing Substitutes for Canned Food Products

Opportunities

Increased Demand in the Developing Regions

Increased Focus on Product Development

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach & Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

Atria Group

Campbell Soup

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Danish Crown

DelMonte Pacific Ltd.

H.J. Heinz Company

Hormel Foods

JBS

La Doria

Nestle

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

