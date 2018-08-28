Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Car Air Purifiers Market to 2024 Featuring Xiaomi, Koninklijke Philips & Sharp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2018 Global Car Air Purifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Car Air Purifier Market including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2024.

For the purposes of this research, car air purifiers are portable systems and are defined as the following:

  • Ultraviolet (UV) Car Air Purifiers
  • Ion Generators/Ionizers and Ozone Generators
  • Electrostatic Car Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
  • Hybrid/Combined Technology Car Air Purifiers
  • HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
  • Active Carbon Systems
  • Photo Catalytic Car Air Purifiers
  • Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the Car Air Purifiers Market:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2017 - 2024)
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • Pricing Trends
  • Market Landscape
  • Quotes from Industry Participants
  • Distribution Trends
  • Company Profiles

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Terms & Definitions

III. Methodology

IV. Executive Summary

V. Global Car Air Purifier Market
a. Market Drivers
b. Market Trends

VI. Global Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024
b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Region, 2017
c. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017

VII. China Car Air Purifier Market
a. Region Profile
b. Market Drivers
c. Market Restraints
d. Pricing Trends
e. Market Trends
f. Industry Speaks

VIII. China Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024
b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017
c. Market Shares by Revenue, By Distribution Channel, 2017
d. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017

IX. Korea Car Air Purifier Market
a. Region Profile
b. Market Drivers
c. Market Restraints
d. Pricing Trends
e. Market Trends

X. Korea Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024
b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017
c. Market Shares by Revenue, By Distribution Channel, 2017
d. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017

XI. Europe Car Air Purifier Market
a. Region Profile
b. Market Drivers
c. Market Restraints
d. Pricing Trends
e. Market Trends

XII. Europe Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024
b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017

XIII. US Car Air Purifier Market
a. Region Profile
b. Market Drivers
c. Market Restraints
d. Pricing Trends
e. Market Trends

XIV. US Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024
b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017
c. Market Shares by Revenue, By Distribution Channel, 2017
d. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017

XV. Others Market Data
a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024
b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017

XVI. Global Competitive Landscape
a. Xiaomi Inc.
b. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
c. Sharp Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxdfmb/global_car_air?w=12


Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Air Purification

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Sh336bn award verdict against Tanesco upheld
AQ
01:16pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd
AQ
01:16pFACEBOOK : Twitter takedowns show quandary in curbing manipulation
AQ
01:16pEXIE TECH : Exide Selects FourKites for Predictive Last-Mile Tracking
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:15pCANNTRUST : to Absorb Excise Tax for Medical Cannabis Patients
AQ
01:15pTitan Medical Granted U.S. Patent for Instrument Insertion and Positioning in Single-Port Robotic Surgery
AQ
01:15pAI in the Global Agriculture Market to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:14pCREDIT SUISSE : named Pakistan's best investment bank by FinanceAsia, Euromoney
AQ
01:14pENGRO POLYMER & CHEMICALS : signs contract with Tianchen Corp for integrated manufacturing facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ
5World stocks hit six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.