Global Car Air Purifiers Market to 2024 Featuring Xiaomi, Koninklijke Philips & Sharp

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2018 Global Car Air Purifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Car Air Purifier Market including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2024.



For the purposes of this research, car air purifiers are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Car Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers and Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Car Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Technology Car Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Car Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the Car Air Purifiers Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2017 - 2024)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Distribution Trends

Company Profiles

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope



II. Terms & Definitions



III. Methodology



IV. Executive Summary



V. Global Car Air Purifier Market

a. Market Drivers

b. Market Trends



VI. Global Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Region, 2017

c. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017



VII. China Car Air Purifier Market

a. Region Profile

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Pricing Trends

e. Market Trends

f. Industry Speaks



VIII. China Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017

c. Market Shares by Revenue, By Distribution Channel, 2017

d. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017



IX. Korea Car Air Purifier Market

a. Region Profile

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Pricing Trends

e. Market Trends



X. Korea Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017

c. Market Shares by Revenue, By Distribution Channel, 2017

d. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017



XI. Europe Car Air Purifier Market

a. Region Profile

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Pricing Trends

e. Market Trends



XII. Europe Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017



XIII. US Car Air Purifier Market

a. Region Profile

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Pricing Trends

e. Market Trends



XIV. US Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017

c. Market Shares by Revenue, By Distribution Channel, 2017

d. Market Shares by Revenue, 2017



XV. Others Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Shares by Revenue, By Price, 2017



XVI. Global Competitive Landscape

a. Xiaomi Inc.

b. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

c. Sharp Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxdfmb/global_car_air?w=12







Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Air Purification