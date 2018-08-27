Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market to 2023: CAGR to Grow at 18.5%, Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Segmented by Type of Marker, Application, Location of Testing and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiac biomarkers market is expected to register a CAGR of about 18.5%, during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Myocardial infarction is caused is one of the conditions that occur due to cardiovascular diseases. It causes significant mortality and morbidity. Timely diagnosis of heart conditions allow clinicians to analyze the risk of their patients and prescribe relevant treatment.

Biomarkers enable us for timely identification of cardiovascular conditions and help patients prevent conditions, like myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndrome.

Increasing awareness about early diagnosis using cardiovascular biomarkers among patients and healthcare providers, along with factors, like growing funding from public and private organizations for R&D and technological advancements using cardiac will drive the market in the forecasted period.

Key Development in the Market

Roche announced that it has received the 510(k) clearance for its Elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT (TnT Gen 5 STAT) blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack.

