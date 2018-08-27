Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market to 2023: CAGR to Grow at 18.5%, Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:09pm CEST

The "Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Segmented by Type of Marker, Application, Location of Testing and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiac biomarkers market is expected to register a CAGR of about 18.5%, during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Myocardial infarction is caused is one of the conditions that occur due to cardiovascular diseases. It causes significant mortality and morbidity. Timely diagnosis of heart conditions allow clinicians to analyze the risk of their patients and prescribe relevant treatment.

Biomarkers enable us for timely identification of cardiovascular conditions and help patients prevent conditions, like myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndrome.

Increasing awareness about early diagnosis using cardiovascular biomarkers among patients and healthcare providers, along with factors, like growing funding from public and private organizations for R&D and technological advancements using cardiac will drive the market in the forecasted period.

Key Development in the Market

  • Roche announced that it has received the 510(k) clearance for its Elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT (TnT Gen 5 STAT) blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Alere Inc.
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Becton, Dickinson & Co.
  • Biomerieux
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Randox Laboratories
  • Roche Diagnostics Corporation
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j9c75/global_cardiac?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42pBANK OF AMERICA : Chicago Marathon Welcomes Strong American Field to Contend for the Crown at the 41st Annual Event
PU
04:42pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:41pMONDAY 8/27 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Lila, flmn
AQ
04:41pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:40pGLOBAL MILITARY SIMULATION AND VIRTUAL TRAINING MARKET 2018-2028 : Cumulative Market Expected to Reach $128 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:36pINLAND PRIVATE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Completes Successful Mariano’s Fresh Market Strategy with Final Sale in Arlington Heights, Illinois
BU
04:36pKITCHEN EQUIPMENT MARKET : Kitchen Equipment and Tools, Supplier Market Intelligence and Cost Saving Opportunities Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
04:33pIntelligent Waves Awarded 2018 Industry Innovator in Government Innovation Awards
BU
04:32pSUPER : 2018 Final Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.