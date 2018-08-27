Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market to 2023: CAGR to Grow at 18.5%, Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Segmented by Type of Marker, Application,
Location of Testing and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 -
2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The cardiac biomarkers market is expected to register a CAGR of about
18.5%, during the forecast period.
Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
Myocardial infarction is caused is one of the conditions that occur due
to cardiovascular diseases. It causes significant mortality and
morbidity. Timely diagnosis of heart conditions allow clinicians to
analyze the risk of their patients and prescribe relevant treatment.
Biomarkers enable us for timely identification of cardiovascular
conditions and help patients prevent conditions, like myocardial
infarction and acute coronary syndrome.
Increasing awareness about early diagnosis using cardiovascular
biomarkers among patients and healthcare providers, along with factors,
like growing funding from public and private organizations for R&D and
technological advancements using cardiac will drive the market in the
forecasted period.
Key Development in the Market
-
Roche announced that it has received the 510(k) clearance for its
Elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT (TnT Gen 5 STAT) blood test for patients
with a suspected heart attack.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
-
Alere Inc.
-
Beckman Coulter
-
Becton, Dickinson & Co.
-
Biomerieux
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories
-
Randox Laboratories
-
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
-
Siemens Healthcare
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
10. Future of the Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7j9c75/global_cardiac?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005354/en/