Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cardiac Implants Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Demand | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 01:14pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global cardiac implants market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005066/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global cardiac implants market for the pe ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global cardiac implants market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing focus on R&D is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cardiac implants market 2018-2022. Several vendors in the market are focusing on their R&D efforts for the development of innovative cardiac implants. For instance, Abbott is developing a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker, which will be the world's first if it succeeds. EBR Systems has developed an implantable pacing system, WiSE CRT System, which is the world's only wireless endocardial pacing system for CRT. These developments are likely to positively impact the global cardiac implants market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cardiac implants market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs):

Global cardiac implants market: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

The prevalence of CVDs is gradually increasing across the world. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths globally by 2021. According to the Eurostat, in 2014, nearly 1.83 million deaths were recorded due to CVDs in the European Union (EU). Further, the associated risk factors of CVDs such as obesity, smoking, blood pressure, and alcohol consumption are also on the rise. These factors are likely to raise the demand for cardiac implants, which, in turn, will drive the global cardiac implants market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Many public and private organizations are focusing on initiatives to promote awareness about CVDs. In the US, AHA celebrates February as the American Heart Month. These growing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare will propel the growth of the global cardiac implants market during the forecast period.”

Global cardiac implants market: Segmentation analysis

The global cardiac implants market research report provides market segmentation by product (CRM devices, cardiac assist devices, and cardiac monitoring devices), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and ASCs), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:45pNEXH AR : NexTech to Integrate IBM Watson's Machine Learning Into AI For AR eCommerce Platform
AQ
01:44pBERGEN GROUP ASA : Mandatory notification of trade through option program
AQ
01:44pHAVYARD : Bondholders' Meeting held today
AQ
01:44pGlobal Diesel Engine Market 2018-2022 | Advantages of Diesel Engine over Petrol Engine to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
01:44pGlobal Diabetic Nephropathy Market 2018-2022 | 34% CAGR Projection over the Next Four Years | Technavio
BU
01:43pWATCH : Russia Test-Launches Avangard Hypersonic Missile
AQ
01:41pXINYANG MAOJIAN : grants 110m share options
AQ
01:41pBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : Airport buys WMP from CSC for RMB500m
AQ
01:41pC&D INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT : Int'l expects 300% increase in year net
AQ
01:41pGSRX Industries Inc. Receives Establishment License for New Green Spirit RX Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary by Department of Health of Puerto Rico
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
5BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.