Global Cardiac Implants Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global cardiac implants market to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing focus on R&D is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cardiac implants market 2018-2022. Several vendors in the market are focusing on their R&D efforts for the development of innovative cardiac implants. For instance, Abbott is developing a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker, which will be the world's first if it succeeds. EBR Systems has developed an implantable pacing system, WiSE CRT System, which is the world's only wireless endocardial pacing system for CRT. These developments are likely to positively impact the global cardiac implants market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cardiac implants market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs):

Global cardiac implants market: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

The prevalence of CVDs is gradually increasing across the world. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths globally by 2021. According to the Eurostat, in 2014, nearly 1.83 million deaths were recorded due to CVDs in the European Union (EU). Further, the associated risk factors of CVDs such as obesity, smoking, blood pressure, and alcohol consumption are also on the rise. These factors are likely to raise the demand for cardiac implants, which, in turn, will drive the global cardiac implants market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Many public and private organizations are focusing on initiatives to promote awareness about CVDs. In the US, AHA celebrates February as the American Heart Month. These growing awareness initiatives and access to healthcare will propel the growth of the global cardiac implants market during the forecast period.”

Global cardiac implants market: Segmentation analysis

The global cardiac implants market research report provides market segmentation by product (CRM devices, cardiac assist devices, and cardiac monitoring devices), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and ASCs), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

