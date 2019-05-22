Global Cardiac Restoration Systems Market 2019-2023 | Growing Awareness about Cardiac Restoration Systems to Boost the Market | Technavio

A new market research study by Technavio on the global
cardiac restoration systems market projects the market to
grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023. This
research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of
revenue, top drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes
detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across
different geographies.
A growing number of cardiovascular surgeries
Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the
number of cardiovascular surgeries, including angioplasty, atherectomy,
bypass surgery, cardiomyopathy, heart transplant, radiofrequency
ablation, and surgical ventricular restoration. This is mainly due to
the increasing prevalence of CVDs, rising healthcare expenditure, and
the availability of health insurance that covers most of the cost for
cardiovascular surgeries. Hence, the growing number of cardiovascular
surgeries will drive the growth of the global cardiac restoration
systems market during the forecast period.
Growing awareness about cardiac restoration systems
The incidence of heart valve diseases such as mitral valve regurgitation
is increasing significantly, which has led to an increase in initiatives
taken to raise awareness about cardiac restoration systems. These
initiatives include conferences and hosting programs, which emphasize on
early diagnosis and treatment with cardiac restoration systems.
Moreover, companies in the market are also organizing campaigns to raise
awareness among people about heart valve diseases. Hence, the rising
awareness about cardiac restoration systems is expected to propel the
market growth during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Vendors in the cardiac
restoration systems market are increasingly focusing on implementing
developmental strategies such as M&A and higher R&D investments to
improve their market share and expand their presence globally. M&A
activities are helping vendors to improve productivity and implement
cost-saving. Thus, high R&D investments and M&A activities will boost
the growth of the cardiac restoration systems market during the forecast
period.”
Availability of alternatives
The healthcare industry offers a number of alternatives for the
treatment of heart-related issues. Some of them include heart repair and
replacement devices, commissurotomy, percutaneous balloon mitral
valvuloplasty, and vitamin D medications. These alternatives provide
improved cost-effective treatment care when compared to cardiac
restoration systems. However, vendors in the market are constantly
striving to bring advanced cardiac restoration system that can provide
effective treatment at affordable costs. The constant R&D activities and
new product launches will propel the adoption of cardiac restoration
systems during the forecast period.
Top players in the global cardiac restoration systems market:
-
Abbott
-
BioVentrix Inc.
-
CryoLife Inc.
-
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
-
NeoChord Inc.
-
Xeltis AG
Some of the key topics covered in the global
cardiac restoration systems market include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
