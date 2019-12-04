Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M and Ambu A/S | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global cardiology electrodes market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 55.66 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005602/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cardiology electrodes market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cardiology electrodes market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Cardiology Electrodes Market Analysis Report by Product (Resting ECG electrodes, Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, Stress test ECG electrodes, and Neonatal ECG electrodes), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about CVDs. In addition, the increasing demand for disposable electrodes is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cardiology electrodes market.

Many public and private organizations and vendors are initiating awareness programs to create awareness about CVDs. For instance, the AHA in the US observes a federally designated event, the American Heart Month, to promote the awareness about heart diseases and their early diagnosis. Such programs encourage people to take personal responsibility in leading a healthy life and prevent any risks associated with CVDs. Thus, the increasing awareness about CVDs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cardiology Electrodes Market Companies:

3M

3M is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial business, Safety and graphics business, Health care business, Electronics and energy business, and Consumer business. The company offers 3M Red Dot Monitoring Electrode with Foam Tape and Sticky Gel and 3M Red Dot Resting EKG Electrode to various end-users.

Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business units: Anesthesia, Patient monitoring and diagnostics, and Visualization. The company offers Ambu BlueSensor SU, Ambu WhiteSensor 6060, Ambu WhiteSensor CMM, Ambu BlueSensor VLC, and Ambu BlueSensor QR to various end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ambulances.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is headquartered in the US and operates under two major business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers Kendall 5400 Tab Electrodes, Kendall Repositionable Cloth Series Electrodes, Kendall AC30 Cloth Series Electrodes, Kendall SF450 Series Electrodes, Kendall 700 Series Tape Electrodes, and Kendall Clear Tape Pre-wired Electrodes.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopedics and General Surgery. The company offers Cleartrace electrodes, Omnitrace electrodes, Softrace Cloth Electrodes, Cleartrode Electrodes, Fastrace 4, and HeartBeat to various end-users including hospitals, ASCs, and GPOs.

DCC plc

DCC plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: DCC LPG, DCC retail and oil, DCC healthcare, and DCC technology. The company offers SKINTACT Stress Test & Holter ECG Electrodes, SKINTACT Easitab Resting ECG, SKINTACT Monitoring ECG Electrodes, and SKINTACT Low Cost Multipurpose ECG Electrodes.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cardiology Electrodes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

  • Resting ECG electrodes
  • Short-term monitoring ECG electrodes
  • Long-term monitoring ECG electrodes
  • Stress test ECG electrodes
  • Neonatal ECG electrodes

Cardiology Electrodes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Embolization Coil Market – Global Embolization Coil Market by deployment type (detachable coil and pushable coil), application (neurology, oncology, peripheral vascular disease, cardiology, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pWESTMINSTER RESOURCES : Appoints New Director
PU
07:17pKINDER MORGAN CANADA : KML Reminds its Shareholders to Vote on Transaction with Pembina Before the Deadline
AQ
07:10pALPHABET : Correction to Google CEO Facing Lawmakers Article (Dec. 11, 2018)
DJ
07:10pGoogle Glitch Briefly Takes Down US Airline Websites --Reuters
DJ
07:06pSoCalBio Announces Presenting Companies for 3rd Digital Health Conference
BU
07:05pMICROSOFT : Ministry plans slew of tax, fiscal measures to boost border trade
PU
07:05pMICROSOFT : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07:02pTELUS Corporation announces agreement to acquire Competence Call Center through TELUS International
GL
07:01pBOEING : chief engineer retiring; defended grounded airliner
AQ
07:01pLGI HOMES : Reports November 2019 Home Closings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times
3UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
4MICROSOFT : Ministry plans slew of tax, fiscal measures to boost border trade
5THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Japan Passage of Trade Deal with U...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group