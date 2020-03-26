Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Casinos to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:31am EDT

The global casino gaming equipment market is expected to grow by USD 43.3 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005806/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Casinos install a number of gaming equipment such as slot machines, casino tables, and poker machines. Over recent years, the market has witnessed a significant rise in the number of casinos across the world. For instance, in February 2019, Soboba Casino opened a new Soboba Casino Resort in California. Similarly, in July 2019, Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC opened its new casino, Encore Boston Harbor, in Boston, US. Many such expansion plans have increased the demand for casino gaming equipment, which is providing significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Hence, the increasing number of casinos are crucial in driving the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41344

As per Technavio, the growing number of M&A activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Growing Number of M&A Activities

The strong presence of established regional players is posing a challenge for large players to enter new markets. Hence, vendors are adopting M&A strategies to improve their business as well as to expand their geographical reach. For instance, in December 2018, AGS acquired Integrity Gaming Corp., a Canadian slot machine developer. The acquisition helped AGS to expand its installed base to 2,700 slots in the US. Similarly, in November 2019, TPG Pace Holdings merged with Accel Entertainment. The rise in the number of M&A activities is expected to result in the development of advanced products. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market during the forecast period.

“Advent of innovative display solutions and the use of bitcoins in gambling will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the casino gaming equipment market by type (Casino tables, Slot machines, Gaming chips, Video poker machines, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the casino gaming equipment market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of casinos and growing sports betting in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Type

  • Casino tables
  • Slot machines
  • Gaming chips
  • Video poker machines
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aAIRBUS : says reducing wing production for three weeks
RE
01:45aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Jungfrau Railway Group generates CHF 53.3 million profit
EQ
01:44aFOSSIL : China's factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade
RE
01:38aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA Reports Full Year 2019 Results
PU
01:35aPatrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group
TE
01:31aKAJABI : Sees Customer Revenue Pass $1b and Celebrates Its Community by Launching New “Let's Build Together” Marketing Campaign Starring Real Kajabi : Users.
BU
01:31aGlobal Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Casinos to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:19aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in February as coronvirus spread - Counterpoint
RE
01:17aTen signs the oil industry is bent out of shape
RE
01:14aDFROBOT : Chinese Makers Unite to Build Thermometers During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group