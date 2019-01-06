Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Casting Resin Market 2019-2023| Increased Application in Electronics to Boost Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 08:38am EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global casting resin market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005081/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global casting resin market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (G ...

Technavio analysts forecast the global casting resin market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of casting resins in medical device production is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global casting resin market 2019-2023. Casting resins such as epoxy resins and polyurethanes are preferred for the manufacture of medical device displays, trailing aids, and prototypes owing to their excellent mechanical properties and ease of design. The increase in preference for resin casting over injection molding among medical device suppliers can be attributed to the complexities and detailed requirements of medical device displays, especially for dentistry and orthopedic uses.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global casting resin market is the increased application of casting resins in electronics:

Global casting resin market: Increased application of casting resins in electronics

In 2018, the rapid growth of the global electronics industry aided the growth of the global casting resin market. The electronics industry witnessed a high growth not just in developed markets such as the US and Western Europe, but also in emerging economies in APAC in 2018. In the electronics industry, countries such as China, India, and Malaysia, are expected to continue their development as key markets during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on additives, adhesives, and sealants, “In the electronics and electrical industries, various casting resins find applications for potting and encapsulation. Epoxy resins are used to provide adhesion for a range of electronic and electrical substrates owing to their excellent mechanical and chemical properties. Polyurethane resins are preferred for circuits with fragile components such as ferrites and glass reed switches due to their elastomeric nature. Overall, the increased adoption of casting resins in electronics is expected to boost the growth of the global casting resin market during the forecast period.”

Global casting resin market: Segmentation analysis

The global casting resin market research report provides market segmentation by type (polyurethane, epoxy, and unsaturated polyester resin) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The polyurethane segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aChefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones
GL
09:01aPalo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
GL
09:01aForwardX Robotics Introduces Production-Ready Next-Gen Autonomous Suitcase at CES 2019
GL
08:44aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 01/2019.
PU
08:38aNISSAN MOTOR : France presses Renault over executive compensation paid via Dutch holding company
RE
08:38aGlobal Casting Resin Market 2019-2023| Increased Application in Electronics to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
08:35aBANKS, GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS SPENT MORE ON ADS IN HINDI : Arun Jaitley
AQ
08:35aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Airbus 350 to connect Bengaluru with Singapore from May 17 
AQ
08:35aIT'S SHAME THAT RAHUL GANDHI MISLEADING NATION ON CONTRACTS TO HAL : Nirmala Sitharaman
AQ
08:25aChina approves 14 new pension target funds
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Golden years are over for German tax revenues - Finance Minister Scholz
2BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO : China reveals plans for carrier relocation to Beijing's new airport
3APPLE : APPLE : Correction to On Business column
4CELLTRION, INC. : SOUTH KOREA'S CELLTRION AIMS TO SET UP CHINA JV WITHIN FIRST HALF OF 2019: chairman
5Philippine court orders arrest of Japanese casino mogul Okada

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.