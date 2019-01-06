Global Casting Resin Market 2019-2023| Increased Application in Electronics to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global casting resin market to grow at a CAGR of
over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
Technavio analysts forecast the global casting resin market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing adoption of casting resins in medical device production
is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
casting resin market 2019-2023. Casting resins such as epoxy
resins and polyurethanes are preferred for the manufacture of medical
device displays, trailing aids, and prototypes owing to their excellent
mechanical properties and ease of design. The increase in preference for
resin casting over injection molding among medical device suppliers can
be attributed to the complexities and detailed requirements of medical
device displays, especially for dentistry and orthopedic uses.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global casting resin market is the increased
application of casting resins in electronics:
Global casting resin market: Increased
application of casting resins in electronics
In 2018, the rapid growth of the global electronics industry aided the
growth of the global casting resin market. The electronics industry
witnessed a high growth not just in developed markets such as the US and
Western Europe, but also in emerging economies in APAC in 2018. In the
electronics industry, countries such as China, India, and Malaysia, are
expected to continue their development as key markets during the
forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on additives,
adhesives, and sealants, “In the electronics and electrical
industries, various casting resins find applications for potting and
encapsulation. Epoxy resins are used to provide adhesion for a range of
electronic and electrical substrates owing to their excellent mechanical
and chemical properties. Polyurethane resins are preferred for circuits
with fragile components such as ferrites and glass reed switches due to
their elastomeric nature. Overall, the increased adoption of casting
resins in electronics is expected to boost the growth of the global
casting resin market during the forecast period.”
Global casting resin market: Segmentation
analysis
The global casting resin market research report provides market
segmentation by type (polyurethane, epoxy, and unsaturated polyester
resin) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The polyurethane segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This type segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 42%. This region
is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
