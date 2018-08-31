Global Cell Culture Consumables Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture to Spur Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global cell culture consumables market to grow at
a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
The increasing demand for 3D cell culture is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
cell culture consumables market 2018-2022. 3D cell culture has
been developed to enhance the structure of the cells undergoing culture.
The 3D cell culture is gaining importance in cell culture because it
provides a suitable microenvironment for optimal cell growth,
differentiation, function, and ability to create tissue-like structures
in vitro.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global cell culture consumables market is the increase
in infectious disease:
Global cell culture consumables market:
Increase in infectious disease
The prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing at a fast rate due
to the growing population. There have been several cases of viral
infections such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS),
swine flu, Zika, and Lassa fever, which are considered pandemic. These
infections spread at a fast rate, generally less than a week.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science
research tools, “Since the past few decades, the egg-based
manufacturing process for drugs was the most preferred method for
developing influenza vaccines. However, with the recent technological
advances in cell culture, many cell-based influenza vaccines are being
made using animal cell lines. In November 2012, the FDA approved the
Flucelvax vaccine, manufactured by the cell culture technology.”
Global cell culture consumables market:
Segmentation analysis
The global cell culture consumables market research report provides
market segmentation by the application (pharmaceutical and
biotechnology, cancer research, and others (application in tissue
engineering and regenerative medicine) and by region (the Americas,
EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major applications, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology
segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 38%
of the market. However, the cancer research segment is expected to
witness maximum incremental growth during the forecast period.
The Americas accounts for the largest share of the global cell culture
consumables market. The market is driven by factors such as the
increasing incidence of infectious diseases requiring antibiotics and
other drugs and the significant use of the cell-based products to treat
various chronic diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, and
CVDs. Further, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure and growing
R&D activities also drive the demand for the cell culture consumables in
the region.
