Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2018-2022| Advancements in Life Science Industry to Boost Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:15am EDT

The global cell culture media and reagents market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005327/en/

According to Technavio, the global cell culture media and reagents market is expected to post a CAGR ...

According to Technavio, the global cell culture media and reagents market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is advancements in life science industry. The field of life sciences is rapidly evolving with significant innovations and breakthroughs in the field. Latest technologies used in surgeries and biomedical industry are gradually shaping the industry to treat and cure diseases.

This market research report on the global cell culture media and reagents market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media as one of the key emerging trends in the global cell culture media and reagents market:

Global cell culture media and reagents market: Shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media

Cell culture is commonly used to grow and maintain cells of various types in a laboratory setting to recapitulate human disease environments like cancerous tumors. The market is gradually witnessing a shift from serum-based supplements to serum-free supplements in cell culture media.

“Serum-free culture media is gaining popularity as serum-based media like FBS, and fetal cell serum can contaminate cell cultures because protein concentrations found in such media are higher than the protein content required for mammalian cells. Serum-free media increasingly benefit end-users to save costs by eliminating the risk of infectious agents while supporting the growth of different types of cells,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global cell culture media and reagents market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cell culture media and reagents market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic institutions and research laboratories and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the presence of several vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pHONDA MOTOR : sees sales slip in September
AQ
04:51pVECTREN : State recommendation would raise Vectren bills
AQ
04:51pGlobal Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2018-2022| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
BU
04:50pVANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pFortune 100 Food and Beverage Company Selects StayinFront Insight for Large European Field Force
GL
04:49pU.S inquiry deepens Danske money-laundering crisis
RE
04:48pMAINTEL : are recognised as Canon Europe Platinum Partners
PU
04:48pUKRSOTSBANK : "Expert-Rating" agency affirmed the national scale long term credit rating of Ukrsotsbank at "uaAAА"
PU
04:48pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Parking Acceptance Network In Brazil
PU
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.