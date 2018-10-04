Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2018-2022| Advancements in Life Science Industry to Boost Demand| Technavio

The global cell culture media and reagents market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is advancements in life science industry. The field of life sciences is rapidly evolving with significant innovations and breakthroughs in the field. Latest technologies used in surgeries and biomedical industry are gradually shaping the industry to treat and cure diseases.

This market research report on the global cell culture media and reagents market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media as one of the key emerging trends in the global cell culture media and reagents market:

Global cell culture media and reagents market: Shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media

Cell culture is commonly used to grow and maintain cells of various types in a laboratory setting to recapitulate human disease environments like cancerous tumors. The market is gradually witnessing a shift from serum-based supplements to serum-free supplements in cell culture media.

“Serum-free culture media is gaining popularity as serum-based media like FBS, and fetal cell serum can contaminate cell cultures because protein concentrations found in such media are higher than the protein content required for mammalian cells. Serum-free media increasingly benefit end-users to save costs by eliminating the risk of infectious agents while supporting the growth of different types of cells,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global cell culture media and reagents market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cell culture media and reagents market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic institutions and research laboratories and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the presence of several vendors in the region.

