Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2018-2022| Advancements in Life Science Industry to Boost Demand| Technavio

The global cell culture media and reagents market 2018-2022 is expected
to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to
the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is advancements in life
science industry. The field of life sciences is rapidly evolving with
significant innovations and breakthroughs in the field. Latest
technologies used in surgeries and biomedical industry are gradually
shaping the industry to treat and cure diseases.
This market research report on the global
cell culture media and reagents market 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the shift to serum-free cell
culture media from serum-based media as one of the key emerging trends
in the global cell culture media and reagents market:
Global cell culture media and reagents market:
Shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media
Cell culture is commonly used to grow and maintain cells of various
types in a laboratory setting to recapitulate human disease environments
like cancerous tumors. The market is gradually witnessing a shift from
serum-based supplements to serum-free supplements in cell culture media.
“Serum-free culture media is gaining popularity as serum-based media
like FBS, and fetal cell serum can contaminate cell cultures because
protein concentrations found in such media are higher than the protein
content required for mammalian cells. Serum-free media increasingly
benefit end-users to save costs by eliminating the risk of infectious
agents while supporting the growth of different types of cells,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research
tools.
Global cell culture media and reagents market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global cell culture media and
reagents market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry,
academic institutions and research laboratories and others) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 43%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the region can
be attributed to the presence of several vendors in the region.
