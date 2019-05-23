Global Cell Isolation Market 2019-2023 | Product Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global cell isolation market is expected to post a CAGR close to 19%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
The growing incidences of chronic diseases have increased the need for
cell-based therapies. Cell isolation is an essential step in various
experiments during diagnostics and research of chronic diseases as it is
crucial to study how cells respond to conditions, and how they are
affected by drugs. Cell isolation tools are increasingly used in drug
discovery techniques to generate recombinant protein therapeutics, which
can treat a variety of chronic diseases. Moreover, the wide applications
of isolated human cells in research, drug development, and clinical
trials are increasing with growing incidences of chronic diseases
globally. Hence, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increases the
need for cell-based therapies, which, in turn, increases the demand for
cell isolation tools.
As per Technavio, the increasing product advances will have a positive
impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the
forecast period. This global
cell isolation market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global cell isolation market: Product advances
Product innovations in the global cell isolation market are driven by
the increasing demand for automation in tools for cell-based research
for various chronic and infectious diseases. For instance, in 2017,
Miltenyi Biotec launched the automated MukiMACS X device, which enables
parallel and reliable processing of up to 24 samples or large volumes.
This fully automated solution reduces labor and minimizes contamination
risks and help researchers in the quick analysis. Other vendors such as
BD and QIAGEN are focusing on continuous product advances. In March
2019, BD launched BD FACSDuet automated flow cytometry system. The new
fully automated sample preparation instrument enables clinical
laboratories to improve their efficiency by reducing errors and limiting
the manual user interactions required to run assays on the clinical flow
cytometer. Thus, continuous product advances by existing players drive
the market growth and boost the sales of the products.
“Currently, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are
making significant investments in cell-based drug development to provide
better treatment options to patients. Cell-based research is targeted at
finding new drugs and finding novel cell-based therapies for patients
with various chronic conditions. Also, the increasing government funding
for cell-based and genetic engineering projects in academic institutes
and research laboratories is expected to propel the growth of the global
cell isolation market during the forecast period,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global cell isolation market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global cell isolation market by
end-user (AR, PB, CRO, others), by product (consumables and instruments)
and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the
Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due
to the increasing applications of cell-based research on genetic
engineering in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
