Global Cell Isolation Market 2019-2023 | Product Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global cell isolation market is expected to post a CAGR close to 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The growing incidences of chronic diseases have increased the need for cell-based therapies. Cell isolation is an essential step in various experiments during diagnostics and research of chronic diseases as it is crucial to study how cells respond to conditions, and how they are affected by drugs. Cell isolation tools are increasingly used in drug discovery techniques to generate recombinant protein therapeutics, which can treat a variety of chronic diseases. Moreover, the wide applications of isolated human cells in research, drug development, and clinical trials are increasing with growing incidences of chronic diseases globally. Hence, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increases the need for cell-based therapies, which, in turn, increases the demand for cell isolation tools.

As per Technavio, the increasing product advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cell isolation market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global cell isolation market: Product advances

Product innovations in the global cell isolation market are driven by the increasing demand for automation in tools for cell-based research for various chronic and infectious diseases. For instance, in 2017, Miltenyi Biotec launched the automated MukiMACS X device, which enables parallel and reliable processing of up to 24 samples or large volumes. This fully automated solution reduces labor and minimizes contamination risks and help researchers in the quick analysis. Other vendors such as BD and QIAGEN are focusing on continuous product advances. In March 2019, BD launched BD FACSDuet automated flow cytometry system. The new fully automated sample preparation instrument enables clinical laboratories to improve their efficiency by reducing errors and limiting the manual user interactions required to run assays on the clinical flow cytometer. Thus, continuous product advances by existing players drive the market growth and boost the sales of the products.

“Currently, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in cell-based drug development to provide better treatment options to patients. Cell-based research is targeted at finding new drugs and finding novel cell-based therapies for patients with various chronic conditions. Also, the increasing government funding for cell-based and genetic engineering projects in academic institutes and research laboratories is expected to propel the growth of the global cell isolation market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cell isolation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cell isolation market by end-user (AR, PB, CRO, others), by product (consumables and instruments) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing applications of cell-based research on genetic engineering in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

