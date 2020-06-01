Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 | Growing Applications in Cancer Research to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global cell sorting market size and it is poised to grow by USD 83.63 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005480/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson, and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cytonome/St. LLC, Danaher Corp., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG, Sony Corp., Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing applications in cancer research will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of sample contamination will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing applications in cancer research has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the risk of sample contamination might hamper market growth.

Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

  • Cell Sorting Market is segmented as below:
  • End-user
  • Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
  • Hospitals And Clinical Testing Laboratories
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32166

Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cell sorting market report covers the following areas:

  • Cell Sorting Market size
  • Cell Sorting Market trends
  • Cell Sorting Market industry analysis

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the cell sorting market growth during the next few years.

Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cell Sorting Market, including some of the vendors such as Becton, Dickinson, and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cytonome/St. LLC, Danaher Corp., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG, Sony Corp., Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cell Sorting Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cell Sorting Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cell sorting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cell sorting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cell sorting market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell sorting market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hospitals and clinical testing laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological advances
  • Rise in industry-related developments
  • Initiatives to create awareness of and provide training in cell
  • sorting technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cytonome/St. LLC
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
  • On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd.
  • pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG
  • Sony Corp.
  • Sysmex Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHIT Technologies Delays 2020 Q1 Results to July 16, 2020
NE
05:56pChinese telecom firms urge FCC not to block U.S. operations
RE
05:56pLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook
AQ
05:56pWILLOW BIOSCIENCES : Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:56pONESPAWORLD : ISS Recommends OneSpaWorld Shareholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Equity Financing
BU
05:55pAMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Prices Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:54pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
05:54pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : announces leadership and organizational changes
PR
05:49pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Business and Market Updates
PR
05:46pVELAN INC. : Announces the Appointment of Réjean Ostiguy to the Position of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group