Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cellular IoT Module Shipments Decline 28% Sequentially During Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Quectel led the global cellular IoT module shipments with 28% market share during Q1 2020

Global cellular IoT module shipments reduced by 4% YoY and 28% QoQ during Q1 2020 due to the negative impact of COVID-19 outbreak, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Global Cellular IoT Module and Chipset Tracker. However, IoT module shipments based on the Low Power Wireless Access (LPWA) technology increased by 51% during this quarter, offsetting the decline in automotive and other mobility applications. The falling prices, lower power consumption and extended coverage are the major reasons for growing popularity of LPWA modules among other cellular technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005306/en/

Global Cellular IoT Module Shipments by Chipset Vendor – Q1 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Global Cellular IoT Module Shipments by Chipset Vendor – Q1 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Research Associate Soumen Mandal said: “Driven by a wider geographic reach, faster time-to-market, excellent IoT application support, aggressive marketing and a broader portfolio, with the MC, M and BC series modules performing well, Quectel managed to retain top spot in the global cellular IoT module market. However, SLM152, ME909 and SIM868 modules from Meig, Huawei and SIMCom, respectively, did well to help these brands compete with Quectel. Further, cost-effectiveness is helping other Chinese players like Fibocom, MobileTek, Lierda and Neoway to increase share in the global cellular IoT module market. International vendors such as Gemalto, Sierra, Telit and u-blox continued to maintain top rankings behind Sunsea IoT and Quectel with strongholds in North America, Europe and other developed markets.”

Research Associate Anish Khajuria said: “The average price of IoT modules decreased by 12% YoY in Q1 2020. The rising demand for low-cost LPWA modules such as NB-IoT, LTE-M and LTE Cat-1 has been driving the overall IoT module ASP down.”

Vice-President Research Neil Shah noted: “Qualcomm is leading the share of chipset shipments powering the IoT cellular modules. Diversifying product offerings, robust supply chain network, innovation and price competitiveness have helped Qualcomm maintain collaboration with major cellular IoT module players.”

The comprehensive and in-depth ‘Global Cellular IoT Module and Chipset Tracker 2018Q1-2020Q1′ report is a part of Counterpoint’s IoT (Internet of Things) Service. The report is available for download here for subscribing clients.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aHUALI UNIVERSITY : (1) continuing connected transactions in relation to the entering into of the construction services framework agreement; and (2) notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:53a27/08 : Delårsrapport 1. januar - 30. juni 2020 NR. 06 (PDF)
PU
04:53aJUNGHEINRICH : Rede von Dr. Lars Brzoska, Vorsitzender des Vorstandes
PU
04:53aCHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Key operating data of july 2020
PU
04:51aGIVAUDAN : China, deals to help Givaudan keep up pace of growth
RE
04:50aBOUYGUES : to remove 3,000 Huawei-made mobile antennas in France by 2028 - deputy CEO
RE
04:48aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : Discloseable transactions-subscription of wealth management products
PU
04:48aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : WeShop Update
PU
04:48aCHINA METAL RESOURCES UTILIZATION : Notice of adjourned annual general meeting
PU
04:48aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Notice of Availability to Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3HAYS PLC : HAYS : Recruiter Hays' net fees drop, says more jobs to go in first quarter
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group