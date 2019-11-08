Log in
Global Ceramic Adhesives Market 2019-2023 | Shift Toward Environment-Friendly and Green Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

0
11/08/2019 | 06:38am EST

The global ceramic adhesives market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005230/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ceramic adhesives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ceramic adhesives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the ongoing increase in infrastructure development projects such as high-speed rail tracks, roads, airports, and nuclear plants, there is a high demand for ceramic adhesives. Also, the increase in the number of residential housing, theme parks, hotels, and other commercial centers in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil will lead to a rise in the consumption of ceramic adhesives. In addition, ceramic adhesives are extensively being used in the construction industry for the installation of roofing, flooring, and wall coverings. Furthermore, increased government spending and focus on infrastructure improvement is likely to promote the consumption rate of ceramic adhesives during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30911

As per Technavio, a shift toward environment-friendly and green products will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ceramic Adhesives Market: Shift Toward Environment-Friendly and Green Products

Various vendors in the market are heavily investing in the development and launch of environmentally safe ceramic adhesives with minimal emissions and VOC content. Eco-friendly dispersions, resins, and adhesives are mainly being used in tile flooring and other applications to bind ceramic products as they are free from solvents or hydrocarbons harmful to human beings and the environment. In addition, organic adhesives are also gaining popularity in developing countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia.

“Growing demand for flooring adhesives, increasing demand for cement-based ceramic adhesives, superior properties of ceramic adhesives, and growing demand from developing countries are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Ceramic Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global ceramic adhesives market by application (building and construction, dental, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. A large number of building and construction activities undertaken by the government for infrastructural development in the APAC will drive the ceramic adhesives market. In addition, the growing adoption of ceramic tile flooring owing to its low cost and availability of large number of distributors and retailers will drive the ceramic adhesives market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
