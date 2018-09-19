Log in
Global Ceramic Armor Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Threats from Terrorist Groups to Promote Growth | Technavio

09/19/2018 | 09:50pm CEST

The global ceramic armor market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005784/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ceramic armor market for the peri ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ceramic armor market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing investments in defense applications. The defense sector accounts for a significant share of the global ceramic armor market. The numerous applications in defense and special security vehicles will contribute considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. In countries such as the US, China, and India, heavy investments in defense applications are expected to fuel the growth of the global ceramic armor market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global ceramic armor market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing threats from terrorist groups as one of the key emerging trends in the global ceramic armor market:

Global ceramic armor market: Increasing threats from terrorist groups

With the rising number of terror attacks, governments are focusing on protecting their countries by utilizing tactical resources. Vehicle armors are extensively used for protecting areas that are vulnerable to terror attacks. Globally, the steadily increasing terror attacks have claimed the lives of a multitude of civilians and those in the armed forces.

“Several militant attacks go unreported. Governments of various countries protect civilians through border surveillance and improved security measures. The use of body armors, vehicle armors, and aircraft and marine armors will drive the global ceramic armor market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics.

Global ceramic armor market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ceramic armor market by application (defense armor and body armor) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The defense armor segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.