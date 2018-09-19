Global Ceramic Armor Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Threats from Terrorist Groups to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global ceramic armor market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005784/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ceramic armor market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing
investments in defense applications. The defense sector accounts for a
significant share of the global ceramic armor market. The numerous
applications in defense and special security vehicles will contribute
considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. In
countries such as the US, China, and India, heavy investments in defense
applications are expected to fuel the growth of the global ceramic armor
market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
ceramic armor market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing threats from
terrorist groups as one of the key emerging trends in the global ceramic
armor market:
Global ceramic armor market: Increasing threats
from terrorist groups
With the rising number of terror attacks, governments are focusing on
protecting their countries by utilizing tactical resources. Vehicle
armors are extensively used for protecting areas that are vulnerable to
terror attacks. Globally, the steadily increasing terror attacks have
claimed the lives of a multitude of civilians and those in the armed
forces.
“Several militant attacks go unreported. Governments of various
countries protect civilians through border surveillance and improved
security measures. The use of body armors, vehicle armors, and aircraft
and marine armors will drive the global ceramic armor market during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
glass and ceramics.
Global ceramic armor market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global ceramic armor market by
application (defense armor and body armor) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The defense armor segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 45% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however,
there will be a decrease in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005784/en/