Global Ceramic Armor Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Threats from Terrorist Groups to Promote Growth | Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing investments in defense applications. The defense sector accounts for a significant share of the global ceramic armor market. The numerous applications in defense and special security vehicles will contribute considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. In countries such as the US, China, and India, heavy investments in defense applications are expected to fuel the growth of the global ceramic armor market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global ceramic armor market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing threats from terrorist groups as one of the key emerging trends in the global ceramic armor market:

Global ceramic armor market: Increasing threats from terrorist groups

With the rising number of terror attacks, governments are focusing on protecting their countries by utilizing tactical resources. Vehicle armors are extensively used for protecting areas that are vulnerable to terror attacks. Globally, the steadily increasing terror attacks have claimed the lives of a multitude of civilians and those in the armed forces.

“Several militant attacks go unreported. Governments of various countries protect civilians through border surveillance and improved security measures. The use of body armors, vehicle armors, and aircraft and marine armors will drive the global ceramic armor market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on glass and ceramics.

Global ceramic armor market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ceramic armor market by application (defense armor and body armor) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The defense armor segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

