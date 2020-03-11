Log in
Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amgen Inc. and Biocon Ltd. | Technavio

03/11/2020 | 11:16pm EDT

The global cervical cancer therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005472/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Drugs and Vaccines), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/cervical-cancer-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer. In addition, the development of T-cell immunotherapy is anticipated to boost the growth of the cervical cancer therapeutics market.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, smoking, and the use of birth control pills are some of the major risk factors increasing the prevalence of cervical cancer across the world. Also, the prevalence of cervical cancer is high among the aging population. Every year about 12,000 new cases of HPV-associated cervical cancer cases are diagnosed in the US. Similarly, in the European Union (EU), more than 100,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Hence, the increasing number of cervical cancer cases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global cervical cancer therapeutics market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates its business through the Human therapeutics segment. MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb) is the key offering of the company. It is the first anti-cancer biosimilar and the first bevacizumab biosimilar, approved by the FDA.

Biocon Ltd.

Biocon Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Small Molecules, Biologics, Branded Formulations, and Research Services. ADXS-HPV is the key offering of the company. It is a novel cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cervical cancer in women.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and New ventures. CYTOPLATIN 50 Injection and CYTOPLATIN 10 Injection are the key offerings of the company. These are used in the treatment of various cancers, including cervical cancer.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. Versavo (bevacizumab biosimilar) is the key offering of the company. It is used for the treatment of several types of cancers, including cervical cancer.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Avastin plus chemotherapy is the key offering of the company. It is combined with paclitaxel and cisplatin or paclitaxel and topotecan to treat patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Drugs
  • Vaccines

Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market by product (targeted therapy and chemotherapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global throat cancer therapeutics market by type (pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
