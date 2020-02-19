Global Chaga Mushroom-Based Products Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Annanda Chaga Mushrooms and Baikal Herbs Ltd. | Technavio

The chaga mushroom-based products market is poised to grow by USD 11.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005661/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chaga Mushroom-Based Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Chaga Mushroom-Based Products Market Analysis Report by Application (Food and beverage, and Personal care), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/chaga-mushroom-based-products-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the health benefits of chaga mushroom. In addition, the launch of new chaga mushroom-based products is anticipated to boost the growth of the chaga mushroom-based products market.

Chaga mushrooms are rich in vitamin D, potassium, calcium, vitamin B, amino acids, fiber, and other nutrients that are essential for the human body. Chaga mushroom has strong antioxidant properties that slow down the aging process of the body caused by oxidative stress. Chaga mushroom also helps in reducing inflammation due to its ability to suppress the expression of chemical mediators of inflammation. Chaga mushroom also reduces inflammation in colon cells, which can help in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Hence, the various health-promoting benefits associated with the consumption of chaga mushrooms are one of the prominent growth drivers for the global chaga mushroom-based products market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Chaga Mushroom-Based Products Companies:

Annanda Chaga Mushrooms

Annanda Chaga Mushrooms offers several products including mushroom extracts, chaga mushroom grinds, mushroom skin care, and others. The company also provides Annanda Chaga Skin Care and Annanda Chaga Mushroom ImmuniTea.

Baikal Herbs Ltd.

Baikal Herbs Ltd. is one of the largest Russian producers of various natural products including herbal and plant extracts such as Leusea extract, Rhodiola extract, Siberian ginseng extract, Schisandra extract, etc. as well as many kinds of herbal teas. The company offers products such as chaga extract and chaga tea in the market.

Chaga Mountain Inc.

Chaga Mountain Inc. provides products for skin care, pet care, tea accessories, extracts, and others. The company offers raw chaga chunks, chaga mushroom tea bags, and chaga mushroom double extract.

Four Sigma Foods Inc.

Four Sigma Foods Inc. provides various mushroom-based products such as coffee, cacaos, blends, elixirs, lattes, and others. The company offers products such as Mushroom Mocha with Chaga, Chaga ELIXIR, and Mushroom Lemonade with charcoal and Chaga.

Laboratoire Saeve

Laboratoire Saeve provides products for day care, night care, eye and lip care, body treatments, and other purposes. The company offers Firming Anti-Aging Botanical Serum made from organic Birch and organic Chaga sap.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Chaga Mushroom-Based Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Food and beverage

Personal care

Chaga Mushroom-Based Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005661/en/