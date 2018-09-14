Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 | Chemical Process Simulation Segment Dominates the Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global chemical software market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR
of over 11% during the forecast period. The need to adhere to
regulations is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005536/en/
According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global chemical software market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Chemical Software Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global chemical software
market into the following application:
-
Chemical process simulation
-
Inventory management
-
ISO management
In 2017, the chemical process simulation segment accounted for 36.70% of
the global market and is projected to decline to 36.24% by 2022,
exhibiting almost 0.46% decrease in market share.
Global chemical software market: Top emerging trend
Digital transformation and automation of the chemical industry is an
emerging driver in the global chemical software market. Digitization of
the chemical industry in numerous developed nations, such as the US,
Germany, France, Italy, and China, has created the demand for IT
solutions. The digital transformation of the chemical industry is a key
driver in the adoption of the chemical software in the chemical
industry. Modernization of the chemical industry has increased the
procurement of most advanced IT solutions, such as chemical process
simulation, inventory management, analytics, and IoT, to reduce waste
and enhance productivity. In addition, automation in the chemical sector
has attracted investments in IT solutions. Subsequently, as the number
of plants increases in the chemical sector, it becomes more difficult to
manage, monitor, and maintain the data in an organization. With the
increase in the number of central inventory software, the demand for IoT
solutions is expected to increase in the chemical sector, in turn
driving the chemical software market over the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Chemical Software Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by application (chemical process simulation,
inventory management, and ISO management)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO, and
SFS Chemical Safety)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005536/en/